Amerilodge Group, a hotel ownership and management company based in Bloomfield Hills, today announced Asad Malik, CEO & President was just elected as the President of the Pakistan Association of America (P.A.A.). Mr. Malik was the Vice President of Finance for Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and held senior level positions at the DMC and Ascension Health in the past. He has served various boards including being Vice Chair of the Michigan State Hospital Finance Authority, which he was appointed to by former Michigan Governors John Engler and Jennifer Granholm.

Pakistan Association of America (P.A.A.) is a non-profit social organization serving the Pakistani community in America. The Pakistan Association of America, is a representative organization of the Pakistani-American Community and expatriate Pakistanis with objectives to promote cultural and educational awareness, as well as, charitable giving. In addition, it is to promote goodwill and better understanding among people of Pakistan and others. It is the oldest organization of the Pakistani American community living in the U.S.. P.A.A. is a non-political and non-profit organization established to sponsor social, civic, educational, literary, scientific, and charitable activities for the benefit of the Pakistani-American Community.

Amerilodge Group is a privately owned company which manages, operates, and owns hotels in the Midwest primarily in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. The majority of its hotels are located in Michigan, with particular focus and concentration of properties in the Southeastern Michigan area, a market where it has substantial expertise.

Amerilodge Group prides itself in our core values of guest quality and employee satisfaction, the foundation for its solid track record. The Amerilodge Group is excited to be part of other synergies created between corporations and communities, executing the dream of providing warm and expansive accommodations to every traveler.

Since its formation, Amerilodge has outpaced the growth of many comparable hotel ownership companies around the United States. The company’s experienced management, combined with its long term strategy of investing in Michigan, and industry wide affiliations, has made it one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the industry.

