photo courtesy of Florido Basallo "I love OSiS+ BIG BLAST by Schwarzkopf Professional. It gives clean hair a little grip to help hold the style," said Celebrity Hairstylist Florido Basallo

People's Choice Awards 2017 Winner Cameron Dallas looked as handsome as ever on the ​red carpet ​on January 18, 2017, wearing his hair in a ​90's-inspired male heartthrob​ style created by ​Schwarzkopf Professional​. Dallas' celebrity hairstylist, Florido Basallo breaks down how to achieve the look:

Behind the Scenes Step-by-Step from Celebrity Hairstylist,​ Florido Basallo:

1) The first step was to begin with OS​i​S+ BIG BLAST Volumizing Gel on damp hair.

2) Using his fingers, he blowdried Cameron's hair towards the back of his head, until it was completely dry.

3) Next, he scooped out a small dime size dollop of OS​i​S+ FLEXWAX Ultra Strong Cream Wax in his hands, and slicked his hair back.

4) To finish the look, he sprayed OS​i​S+ SESSION LABEL Flexible Hold Hairspray to seal and set Cameron's locks​,​​ before Cameron asked him to etch a small cross​ at the bottom right nape of his neck with a trimmer.

All OSiS+ products are available on LoxaBeauty.com and Schwarzkopf Professional partner salons.

Additional information can be found at: Schwarzkopf-ProfessionalUSA.com

