Rayeman Elements and their team have successfully designed their patented technology that takes DDGs (distillers dried grains) and densifies them into a... “compact, non-breaking, economical form.” This technology is providing sustainable solutions for range cattle as well as ethanol plants. DDGs, a byproduct of ethanol production, can be dehydrated, heated and compressed into range cubes. With a guarantee of no more than 2% of fines (or loss) in the range cubes and the ability to bulk dense almost anything through the machine, the possibilities of production are endless. Technology director, Mike Thomas explains the quality of these range cubes by highlighting that their dense form not only keeps the cubes together but contains 100% natural nutrition and no fillers.

There have been over 5 ½ years and 20 million poured into the research, development, and testing of their patent-pending machinery. Samantha Western (President & Co-Founder), Thomas, and the rest of the Rayeman Elements team stand proudly behind their technology, proving what was thought to be impossible, possible. After opening a location in Nebraska, Rayeman Elements hopes to provide specific opportunities where businesses like ethanol plants can have their own set of this industrial machinery. They have since added licensed facilities in both Kansas and Texas, and are now based out of Berthoud, CO.

It wasn’t enough to just make range cubes from DDGs with zero fillers or binders; for Rayeman Elements it was about providing multiple high-quality solutions for the sustainability of the industry. Using the remains from ethanol production provides an economic and environmentally friendly option that, in turn, provides another solution to the feed industry. The footprint that usually occurs in transferring is lessened by an alarming 70% with the process of densifying the DDGs. The company as a whole has increased production time on their machinery to as much as 180 tons of range cubes every day of operation.

Western comments on how beneficial range cubes are during the winter months, due to the lack of fillers and the overall nutritional value. Because of the lack of these unnecessary fillers, the farmer will be able to purchase a smaller amount of range cube supplements. Though they will initially cost more upfront, the amount of saving accrued over the year substantially outweighs the difference. Additionally, “due to the natural source of fat and protein, the growth rate of cattle is accelerated, without the use of hormones or artificial substances,” says Western.

It doesn’t stop there. Rayeman Elements has bigger goals on the horizon, and is committed to developing more groundbreaking technology. For further information, visit http://www.rayemanelements.com

About Rayeman Elements:

Developing for over 25 years, Rayeman Elements is a company that has overcome all odds in the agricultural world of technology. Rayeman Elements has no interest in slowing down production any time soon. Based out of Colorado, the company offers innovative design and production that outperforms all the others and is continuing to develop groundbreaking technology to benefit the industry.