With Donald Trump poised to take office on January 20th, Georgia manufacturers are hopeful that his campaign promises will have a tremendous impact on their industry. He has proposed to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure projects, revise tax codes, and to revamp existing overseas trade deals. His idea of limiting trade will hopefully create new jobs and make companies look within the U.S. for manufacturers and to encourage people to buy American made products.

“Georgia is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the shift to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. We are ranked second in the nation for infrastructure and global access and have the critical components needed to attract more manufacturing to our state,” said Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance. “Our organization stands ready to help manufacturers take advantage of the new administration’s plans, and to provide unique training opportunities that Georgia manufacturers need.”

To address these changes on a local level, The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) will host an Educational Session on January 26, 2017 on the “New Administration Impact on Georgia Manufacturing – An EHS/HR/OSHA Update. Tom Kirby, State House Representative District 114, will share his insights about what to expect as it relates to the manufacturing industry and give the top five recommendations to prepare for 2017. These tips will be connected at multiple angles and will give the political expectations under the new administration.

Mr. Kirby is a seasoned and tactical Director of Human Resources and Safety with over 20 years of experience in manufacturing environments. He is well versed in a broad range of H.R. disciplines including employee relations, onsite training, cultural change, safety improvements, and regulatory compliance. His Educational Session will be held January 26th at The 1818 Club in Duluth, GA from 8am-10am (breakfast provided). Cost for this event is $40/person or $20/person for GMA members. Interested attendees may register at http://georgiamanufacturingalliance.com/upcoming_meetings.php

About the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance is a professional organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please visit http://www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com