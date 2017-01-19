G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Winter 2017 Enterprise Content Management Software Grid report to help businesses make the best enterprise content management technology buying decision. OnBase by Hyland and DocuShare were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Laserfiche, SpringCM Contract Management, Seismic, Nuxeo and M-Files DMS were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. OnBase by Hyland earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while DocuShare earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:

•What's In a Name — Products appearing on the Grid were overwhelmingly utilized by mid-market (51-1,000 employees) and enterprise (>1,000 employees) companies. Only 14% of ECM product reviewers identified as small-business (50 or fewer employees) users. Enterprise content management isn’t solely for large-scale organizations, but rather any company needing to manage content on a large-scale. A small business could make good use of ECM tools, but the industry is missing this vital customer segment.

•Confident in Content — The administration feature comparison scores for ECM products showed the lowest satisfaction with storage limits and storage zones, but the highest satisfaction with security. This suggests users are confident their content is not at risk but require storage beyond their products' native capabilities.

•A Worthy Investment — The majority of users led their implementation via in-house teams, while few reached out to a third party. The product required a range of 2.3 to 6.2 months to implement with an average 18-month return on investment. Despite the effort, users found the products met requirements at an average satisfaction rate of 84%, the highest average satisfaction metric in the category. From this data, we can infer that a lengthy startup time did not deter users from finding the product overall satisfactory for their purposes.

About the Enterprise Content Management Software Grid report:

●The report is based on more than 389 reviews written by business professionals.

●Of the 84 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Enterprise Content Management category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 125,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd’s site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.