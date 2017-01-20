Thomas Frazier to join Autism Speaks as Chief Science Officer

Autism Speaks is pleased to announce that clinical psychologist and autism researcher Thomas Frazier II, PhD, is joining the organization as its chief science officer effective April 1, 2017.

Dr. Frazier comes to Autism Speaks from Cleveland Clinic Children’s, where he has directed the Center for Autism and Center for Pediatric Behavioral Health since 2013. Previously, he was the autism center’s research director.

Dr. Frazier’s clinical interests include the assessment and behavioral treatment of children with autism spectrum disorder. His research includes pioneering work on the potential underdiagnosis of autism in girls and women, and the development of new and more-effective screening methods for identifying autism risk in babies.

Dr. Frazier has published 100 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and presented more than 150 scientific abstracts and invited talks at national and international research conferences. Among the most recent of his many awards is a National Institute of Health Career Developmental Award supporting his multidisciplinary clinical research on the biological effects of autism-linked gene changes.

Dr. Frazier is also the father of a son on the autism spectrum.

“I am excited to join Autism Speaks as chief science officer,” said Dr. Frazier. “As a parent and researcher, I have valued Autism Speaks since its inception as a driving force in advocacy and science for the autism community. I look forward to advancing research that will increase understanding of autism’s causes, improve screening and diagnosis, and develop effective interventions.”

“With a career at the forefront of autism care and research, Dr. Frazier is uniquely suited to guide Autism Speaks as it embarks on its second decade with a powerful focus on life enhancing research with real-world benefits,” said Angela Geiger, president and CEO of Autism Speaks.

Dr. Frazier received his undergraduate degree magna cum laude in psychology from John Carroll University, in University Heights, Ohio, and completed both his master’s and doctoral degrees in clinical psychology at Case Western Reserve University. His postgraduate training includes an internship in clinical neuropsychology at Ann Arbor VA Medical Center and a fellowship in clinical neuropsychology at the Cleveland Clinic’s Department of Psychiatry and Psychology, Section of Neuropsychology.

