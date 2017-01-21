Caron Labs Has Highly Successful ECRM Trade Show

Caronlab Australia, an Australian company known for health and beauty products such as Bump eRaiser, recently attended the January ECRM Trade Show in Hilton Head, SC, where it benefited from outstanding meetings with major retail buyers.

Caron Labs has developed an international reputation for the quality of its beauty and wellness products. At this trade show, the company had the chance to demonstrate its products and provide information about them to some of the most important retail buyers in the industry in private meeting sessions.

“We were excited to have the opportunity to participate in this ECRM conference,” said Derek Griffin, Retail Brand Manager for Caronlab Australia. “It was a big step for our business to be able to have such fruitful discussions with so many of the major players in our industry, including Walgreens, CVS, Jet.com and many others. We learned a lot, and I think we impressed people with our products.”

Bump eRaiser is a line of Caronlabs’ flagship products. The Concentrated serum is used to calm red, irritated and sensitive skin after all forms of hair removal, such as shaving and waxing. The top selling Medi Paste has been designed to be a highly concentrated spot solution that helps eliminate ingrown hairs, razor bumps and pimples, while helping to slow down the growth of new hair. Triple Action Lotion works on three levels to soothe after hair removal, reduce ingrown hairs and slow down hair growth. Cool Splash is perfect to use to calm shaving rash and irritation. Each use of the product is refreshing, especially for people who tend to suffer from razor burn.

ECRM conferences give attendees the opportunity to meet in closed sessions with influential retail buyers, discussing best practices for marketing and brand outreach, among other topics.

“It was great to have the chance to build some key relationships with major industry names, which we will be able to leverage moving forward as a company,” said Griffin.

For more information about Caronlab Australias Bump eRaiser products, visit http://www.bumperaiser.com.au.