Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star and relationship expert, author and public speaker, Siggy Flicker, was the guest of honor at a special VIP Boca Raton event on January 19th, where she gave an intimate talk about men and relationships, and signed copies of her new book, “Write Your Own Fairy Tale.” Becky Roberts-Davis, who is a prominent beauty blogger, TV and radio personality ‘BeckyInBoca’ hosted the event, which took place at the Hyatt Place Downtown Boca, and was attended by over 250 guests and members of the press.

Leading hair science expert and hair restoration specialist, Alan J. Bauman, M.D., was a featured sponsor of the event. Dr. Bauman brought and shared some of the current trends in cosmetic hair, eyelash and eyebrow procedures, as well as the latest hair beauty and scalp health services options for men and women. In addition to being a nationally recognized expert on hair science and hair loss, Dr. Bauman regularly pioneers new treatments, from low level laser therapy to the PRP ‘Vampire’ hair growth treatment and prostaglandin analogs. Over the years, he’s treated a number of celebrities, reality stars and professional athletes at his Boca Raton clinic, Bauman Medical Hair Transplant and Hair Loss Treatment Center, which is now the largest and most comprehensive treatment facility in the world for hair and scalp health.

“I was honored when Becky invited me to be part of this special event,” Dr. Bauman said. “It was a pleasure to reconnect with Siggy and catch up. My wife Karen and I have known Siggy since she was a full time resident of Boca Raton years ago. The event was also a great opportunity to raise awareness about some of the latest treatments available to help women achieve healthier, fuller hair and renew their self-confidence in their appearance.”

Dr. Bauman’s sponsorship included an educational display at the VIP cocktail party, where he offered information about hair and scalp treatments, like Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) for hair regrowth and ‘Scalp Makeover’ for optimizing the beauty of the hair. He also shared samples from some of the products he recommends, including his own BaumanMD hair and scalp care line.

“It was such a pleasure to have Dr. Bauman participate in this event,” said Becky Roberts-Davis. “Guests were able to see some of the new treatments and products that can help not only your hair look beautiful but also help you feel younger, healthier and more confident – something every woman wants.”

The event was timely, as millions of women and men are working on their New Year’s resolutions to improve their health and appearance. “This special evening event had something for everyone,” Dr. Bauman added. “Siggy offered guests some great advice on dating and relationships and Becky put together a stellar lineup of local cosmetic physicians and beauty experts to educate and engage guests.”

View photos from the event at http://hai.rs/beckyinbocaeventphotos

To learn more about Dr. Bauman and Bauman Medical visit http://www.baumanmedical.com or call 1-877-BAUMAN-9 or 561-394-0024.

About Dr. Alan J. Bauman:

Alan J. Bauman, M.D. is the founder and chief medical officer of the Bauman Medical Hair Transplant and Hair Loss Treatment Center in Boca Raton, FL. At more than 11,000 square feet, his clinic is the world’s largest stand-alone treatment center dedicated exclusively to treating hair loss in both men and women. Dr. Bauman has been a full-time hair transplant surgeon who since 1997 has treated over 17,000 patients and performed over 7,000 hair transplant procedures.

Dr. Bauman was recently once again voted #2 among the top U.S. Hair Restoration Physicians by the esteemed Aesthetic Everything Network, an annual review process that evaluates doctors’ medical education, training, professional affiliations, experience, expert source status with the national media, disciplinary histories, as well as medical peer and patient feedback.

Dr. Bauman is one of approximately 100 physicians worldwide to achieve board certification from the esteemed American and International Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS). He is a Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (FISHRS), an accepted member of the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS), recommended by the American Hair Loss Association (AHLA), a member of the Pantene Hair Research Institute and an active lecturer and physician faculty member for numerous medical organizations.

Dr. Bauman received his M.D. degree from New York Medical College and surgical residency training at Mt. Sinai Medical Center and Beth Israel Medical Center in New York before specializing exclusively in hair transplantation more than twenty years ago. As an award-winning philanthropist and founder of the 501(c)(3) non-profit Bauman Philanthropic Foundation, Dr. Bauman is also the proud recipient of the 2015 ‘Guardian Angel’ award presented at Wigs and Wishes by the founder of Friends Are By Your Side, Mr. Martino Cartier. Dr. Bauman also received the Small Business Leader Award presented to him by the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce thanks in part to his community support and active social contributions and involvement. Dr. Bauman has appeared in print, radio and television as a medical expert and successful early-adopter of the most advanced technologies in the treatment of hair loss. Appearances, interviews and profiles include the Today Show, The Early Show, Good Morning America, Extra, Access Hollywood and Dateline NBC among other TV appearances. Newspaper and Magazine articles and feature stories include The New York Times, Newsweek, Cosmo, Vogue, Allure, O – The Oprah Magazine and Men’s Health among others.