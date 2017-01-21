Dental Surgeries by Dr. Dan Holtzclaw Featured in Nobel Biocare™ Media

Dr. Dan Holtzclaw I am honored that Nobel Biocare™ is featuring my surgical cases in their brochure and on their website.

The Nobel Biocare™ dental implant company is featuring surgeries performed by Austin, Texas Periodontist Dr. Dan Holtzclaw in media for its creos™ line of bone regenerative products. Specifically, the Nobel Biocare™ website features two surgeries performed by Dr. Holtzclaw in which he utilizes creos™ allo.gain™ bone graft for a variety of bone reconstruction procedures. In addition to being featured on the Nobel Biocare™ website, these surgical cases performed by Dan Holtzclaw, DDS, MS are also being featured on page 6 of the Nobel Biocare™ creos™ regenerative solutions brochure.

Surgical case 1 features Nobel Biocare™ creos™ allo.gain™ 70/30 mineralized/demineralized particulate graft being used for site preservation and to treat a buccal dehiscence defect of an extracted mandibular molar. Surgical case 2 features Nobel Biocare™ creos™ allo.gain™ 70/30 mineralized/demineralized particulate graft being used in a mandibular ridge split procedure for ridge augmentation. Both surgical cases show outstanding documented healing to facilitate the placement of dental implants.

About the Doctor

Dan Holtzclaw, DDS, MS is a board certified periodontist who specializes in traditional and complex dental implant surgery. He is an internationally recognized expert on the All-On-4™ immediately loaded dental implant procedure, the NeoArch® immediately loaded dental implant procedure, sinus bone grafting, mandibular ridge splitting, periodontal bone grafting, and amnion-chorion allografts. Dr. Dan Holtzclaw has published more than 50 scientific articles on these topics in industry leading journals such as the Journal of the American Dental Association, the Journal of Periodontology (official journal of the American Academy of Periodontology), Implant Dentistry (official journal of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists), General Dentistry (official journal of the Academy of General Dentistry), and the Compendium of Continuing Dental Education.

Dan Holtzclaw, DDS, MS is one of only a small handful of dentists awarded Diplomate status by both the American Board of Periodontology and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. A 12-year veteran officer of the United States Navy, Dr. Dan Holtzclaw continues to serve the military as a visiting lecturer at the US Naval Post-Graduate Dental School, Department of Periodontics, in Bethesda, Maryland. Dr. Holtzclaw is the lead surgeon at the Austin Dental Implant Center in Austin, Texas in addition to providing dental implant surgery services in New York and San Diego, California. For more information about Dr. Dan Holtzclaw and the services or lectures he offers, visit his websites http://www.austindentalimplantcenter.com and http://www.drdanholtzclaw.com

All-On-4™, creos™, and allo.gain™ are registered trademarks of Nobel Biocare®. While Dr. Dan Holtzclaw has lectured for Nobel Biocare® on numerous occasions and the company has featured him and his surgical procedures in their brochures/advertisements, Nobel Biocare® does not endorse/sponsor Dr. Dan Holtzclaw. NeoArch™ is a registered trademark of Neodent®. While Neodent® has featured Dr. Dan Holtzclaw and his surgical procedures in their company media and has had him provide lectures for the company, Neodent®does not endorse/sponsor Dr. Dan Holtzclaw.