Dr. Mona Soliman of San Clemente Dental Care will be present at the upcoming Premiere Bridal Show in Laguna Hills, California. The bridal show will take place on Sunday, January 29, 2017, from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM at The Hills Hotel in Laguna Hills, California. According to Dr. Soliman, “The Laguna Hills show is the leading boutique bridal show in south Orange County, and I am thrilled to be able to take part.”

Premiere Bridal Shows allow top wedding professionals to present their services in one space. Visitors to the shows can visit a variety of booths, meet professionals who offer products and services important to the wedding industry and engage in activities like tasting cakes, listening to music and bands, and check out the latest bridal fashion.

Dr. Soliman will be on-hand to talk about LUMINEERS® (ultra-thin) veneers. Dr. Soliman is an exclusive provider of the veneers and will attend the bridal show with Denmat, the creators of lumineers. Dr. Soliman will meet visitors to provide before and after photos that will show prospective brides and other attendees live-like photos if they invest in LUMINEERS® or teeth whitening. Dr. Soliman and team will also be available to answer any questions about the LUMINEERS®. They will also offer brides, grooms and members of their wedding parties discounted rates on ZOOM whitening packages. Each bride who visits the booth will receive a gift bag.

LUMINEERS® provide a wide range of advantages over similar treatments. The covers are contact-lens thin, very natural looking and can makeover your smile in 2-3 visits. With LUMINEERS® we pick the color, shape and size of the teeth to give you an ideal smile for your face.

“Let us put the finishing touch on your perfect wedding day… a perfect smile.”

Tickets to the bridal show are $10 at the door, but can be purchased at a 50% discount online at http://www.premierbridalshows.com.

To learn more about Dr. Soliman and the cosmetic dentistry services she provides, visit the website at http://www.myscdental.com.

Event Details

Boutique Bridal Show - Laguna

Sunday, January 29, 2017: 11am-3pm

The Hills Hotel

25205 La Paz Road, Laguna Hills, California 92653

714/572-1363