Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in the Houston area on January 23. The corporate-owned restaurant is located at 9320 Barker Cypress Rd., Cypress, TX.

“The Houston area is a large and growing metropolitan area that we believe to be an excellent fit,” said Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “The success of our restaurants in Spring, Katy and recently Humble suggest that Slim Chickens will also soon be a favorite among our guests who wish to experience ‘Life Changing Chicken’ in Cypress.”

As part of the Cypress Grand Opening celebration, Slim Chickens will host a special V.I.P Night for local “Life Changers,” including military, first responder personnel and other special guests, to dine in the restaurant free of charge. The invitation-only event on January 21 will also raise awareness for the Houston Food Bank by accepting cash and food donations.

On January 23, Slim Chickens will thank its loyal guests on opening day by offering Free Jar Desserts (a $4.99 value) to the first 50 guests who arrive with two packaged food items for donation to the Houston Food Bank. All guests who come in that day will have an opportunity to spin the designated Prize Wheel for a chance to win free Slim Chickens merchandise as well as special prizes that will be drawn hourly throughout the day such as Free Slim Chickens for a Year.

The celebration continues on January 24 with a ribbon-cutting open to the public before the doors open. Local dignitaries, along with members of the Cypress Chamber of Commerce, will be in attendance to accept a framed print replica of our localized wall mural depicting key elements that are unique and special to the Cypress community.

Through its efforts to become more integrated into local communities, the corporate team, which now operates four restaurants in the Houston area, is building upon its success and using these restaurants as a jumping off point to a larger growth strategy throughout the Houston market and the state of Texas.

“We’re looking to open several Slim Chickens restaurants throughout the Houston market over the next three years, which will deepen our Texas roots,” said Rothschild. “This brand’s offerings appeal to so many guests here in the Houston area, and we’re excited to continue spreading our fresh, Southern flavor and hospitality to fans across the city and across the state.”

Slim Chickens has seen significant growth in the past several years, expanding from its home state of Arkansas into Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Arizona and Tennessee and emerging as a national player within fast-casual dining’s “better chicken” segment. As the brand nears the 50-restaurant milestone, its leadership team has plans to add another 40-50 restaurants every year moving forward.

“Our top-of-the-line menu offerings have propelled us into a league of our own, with no competitors doing quite what we are doing,” said Rothschild. “Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes make our loyal guests feel good about the food they are eating, and we’re really proud to be able to share the brand experience with a new community.”

By focusing on high quality, fresh chicken, the brand has committed to providing a “Life Changing Chicken” experience in its sector of the restaurant industry for menu quality and guest hospitality that can’t be found anywhere else. The down-home Southern brand offers hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders and wings paired with a choice of 10 handmade dipping sauces or nine wing sauces for exceptional flavor that has earned admiration from both guests and critics. Last year, the brand launched a Cayenne Ranch Chicken Sandwich, which complements the brand’s chicken tenders and wings and has already exceeded expectations in both sales and guest satisfaction. Slim Chickens also offers fresh salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on culinary excellence in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with handmade dipping sauces made from scratch. With more than 40 locations today and a fanatical following in 10 states, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national franchise leading the “better chicken” segment and intends to grow nationwide to a footprint of 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socializing with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.