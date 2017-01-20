For more than 40 years, SafeWay Driving has been redefining what it means to keep drivers safe behind the wheel. The brand takes driver’s training to the next level by combining online courses with extensive in-car training sessions that are designed to cover a series of specific lessons and tracks. That’s why it’s no surprise that communities across Texas have caught on to SafeWay Driving’s unrivaled approach to driver’s education. What started as one location at Houston Memorial High School is now a network of 25 drive sites across the Lone Star State. And on the heels of a record breaking 2016, that strong momentum is expected to continue throughout the new year.

Last year, SafeWay Driving opened up five new school zones in Texas. The brand also signed three new franchise agreements, positioning the brand’s ever-growing system for rapid expansion in 2017. And in order to steer that strategic development—both in Texas and across the country—the brand has promoted Vice President Ann Littmann to CEO.

“I started with SafeWay Driving back in 2011 as an intern, and can honestly say that I fell in love with the company right away. The work that we do truly changes lives, and the passion that every one of our team members and franchisees brings to the table is unmatched,” said Littmann. “I’m incredibly proud and honored to serve as SafeWay Driving’s CEO, and I’m looking forward to reaching many more milestones in the upcoming year and beyond.”

Going forward into 2017, SafeWay Driving plans to continue expanding its reach in its home state of Texas. The brand will establish a strong base and reputation in major cities like Dallas, San Antonio and Austin before eventually pursuing development outside of Texas. Additionally, SafeWay Driving will launch its Foundation for Safe Driving, a nonprofit organization with the goal of getting driver safety messages out to the public while supporting local schools.

“At the end of the day, keeping drivers safe is our top priority. We’ve trained 275,000 drivers so far, and that number is only going to climb,” said Littmann. “At SafeWay Driving, myself and the whole team are driven to Prevent ‘The Phone Call’ Nobody Wants℠. Now that I’m positioned behind the wheel of this great organization, I’m looking forward to continuing to help avoid incidents and making Texas roadways safer as we continue to expand across the state.”

About SafeWay Driving:

With more than 40 years of experience teaching teenagers, adults, seniors and corporate customers how to navigate the roads, SafeWay Driving is the leading driving instruction school in Texas. Founded by Memorial High School football coach Gene Walker and his wife, Jeanne, in 1973, SafeWay Driving is revolutionizing the driver’s training industry through its proven SafeWay Driving System®. SafeWay Driving is renowned for its proven “Commentary Driving” technique where drivers call out what they see on the road. Each driver also receives personalized driving training through both online courses and engaging in-car training lessons with a professional instructor. Ultimately, SafeWay Driving is committed to saving lives and Preventing “The Phone Call” Nobody Wants℠. For more information about franchising with SafeWay Driving, please visit http://www.safewaydriving.com/franchise-opportunities/.