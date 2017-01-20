AhiPoki Opens 8th Restaurant in the City of Long Beach

AhiPoki Bowl

AhiPoki, a fast casual build-your-own-poké bowl restaurant, is now open at 1938 Lakewood Blvd, Long Beach, California.

AhiPoki’s popular concept gives customers the opportunity to build their own Hawaiian poké bowl by selecting seafood, unlimited toppings, and flavor sauce over rice or salad; customizing the bowls to taste and diet. The seafood choices consists of tuna, yellowtail, albacore, salmon, octopus, scallop, and shrimp. In addition, there are seasonal specials like the Tuna Luau, a delicious mixture of ahi tuna tossed with green onion, avocado, garlic soy mirin sauce, and a splash of sesame oil.

This is AhiPoki’s eighth location with the next location opening in Upland, CA. AhiPoki is planning to open 10 more locations throughout California and Arizona this year.

About AhiPoki Bowl:

Ahipoki Bowl serves the freshest sushi-grade seafood with only the best ingredients and spices inspired by Hawaii. The poké bowls are made to order every time, but beyond the quality is the guarantee with every poké dish served, there is a promise to deliver an affordable poké experience unlike any other.

Fans can receive promotions and news by “Liking” AhiPoki Bowl on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ahipoki. For more information please visit http://www.AhiPoki.com,@AhiPokiBowl on Twitter or @AhiPoki on Instagram.

AhiPoki– Long Beach

1938 Lakewood Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90815

Phone: (562) 386-2503

Daily: 11:00AM-10:00PM