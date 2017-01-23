Named for the word “to think” in Thai, Kitkit School is a tablet-based application with a comprehensive curriculum that spans early childhood through early elementary. Kitkit School combines international best practices in literacy and math education with Universal Design for Learning principles to help every child succeed as an independent learner. This flexible learning architecture comes to life with nature-themed graphics that cut through cultural boundaries and connect the world’s most diverse students to positive educational outcomes.

Kitkit School includes a suite of mini-games, books, videos and quizzes that help children practice reading, writing, counting and math operations. The app also contains a library that children can freely explore. If selected as one of the competition’s finalists, Kitkit School will be open-sourced and made available to the world so that anyone anywhere can take advantage of the educational opportunities it offers.

“To build Kitkit School, we’ve drawn upon decades of education, gaming and international development experience. We believe children who do not have access to schools or struggle in schools need the best learning tools.” — Sooinn Lee, CEO and Creative Lead of Enuma.

According to UNESCO, 263 million children, adolescents and youth around the world are not in schools. In addition, 150 million children attending school are not learning basic reading, writing or counting. The Global Learning XPRIZE competition challenges teams from around the world to develop open source and scalable software that will enable children in developing countries to teach themselves basic reading, writing and arithmetic. Enuma’s years of in-depth experience designing inclusive educational software for tablet devices underscores the company’s readiness for the XPRIZE challenge. Enuma’s team name for the competition is “Team Todo School”. This project was made possible thanks to Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)’s support.

In building the product, Enuma conducted extensive field tests in Tanzania and Kenya to observe and gather feedback. Enuma also evaluated learning progress made by the students. This was made possible by partnerships with KOICA and Good Neighbors.

“Kitkit School made it easier for children to learn.” — Dickson C. Stephen, Principal of Miembesaba Primary School, where classroom field tests of the Kitkit School application were conducted.

In creating Kitkit School, Enuma hopes to reduce the impact of early failures in learning that create downward spirals that push children away from education. Kitkit School seeks to benefit not only those children who don’t have access to formal education, but to benefit all learners struggling within or outside of developed education systems.

Enuma is also the creator of Todo Math, the award-winning Pre-K – 2nd grade curriculum that lets children practice foundational math skills at home and in the classroom. Since Todo Math’s release in 2014, it has received a Parents’ Choice Gold Award, it has been recognized as an SIIA CODiE Finalist, and is featured by Google as an App of the Year on Google Play Korea. Made by the same team of dedicated professionals, Kitkit School is the tangible result of Enuma’s core commitment to deliver world-class learning solutions to every child in need.

About Enuma

We design accessible games and applications that help all children learn independently. Our name Enuma comes from the word enumerate, or to name one by one, which underscores our commitment to every child’s individual success. Our headquarters is in Berkeley, with offices in Seoul and Beijing.

To learn more about Kitkit School, visit http://kitkitschool.com.