Newcomer Winery Earns "Sensational" 96+ Review from Robert Parker

Parker rated all five of En Garde’s 2013 Cabernet releases with scores between 96+ and 92 points. These wines are made from premium Napa Valley fruit sourced from high elevation vineyards in Diamond Mountain and Mount Veeder. The newly released 2013 Touché scored the highest with 96+ points. Parker described this wine as “a sensational…tour de force that should drink well for 25-30 years.” En Garde’s Reserve Cabernet from Diamond Mountain – “Le Bijou du Roi” – was awarded 95 points and was explained as “stunningly full-bodied, multi-dimensional mouthfeel, and long, rich finish.” For complete reviews please visit https://www.engardewinery.com/accolades-press/2013/

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with these scores,” said Csaba Szakál, Winemaker and Proprietor of En Garde. “Having Mr. Parker offer such praise for our wines is a very humbling experience,” he added. Szakál is a fourth generation winemaker from Hungary. His wife, Sandy Scott, was born and raised on a cattle ranch on Chalk Hill Road. While working in the Silicon Valley as a computer programmer, Szakál started making wine as a hobby in the couple’s garage. In 2007, the couple decided to launch their wines commercially. Szakál and Scott make barrel selections and blending decisions together to maintain a balance of male and female perspective. Robert Parker compared their blending abilities to the genius master blender, Denis Malbec, who was tragically killed last spring. http://www.winemag.com/2016/05/05/remembering-denis-malbec/

The winery specializes in high elevation Napa Cabernet Sauvignon (from Diamond Mountain, Mount Veeder and Howell Mountain) and Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley Pinot Noir. Wines from En Garde are only available at the Kenwood tasting room. For complete list of wines please visit https://www.engardewinery.com/wines/