Burstorm Welcomes Persistent Systems as Alliance Partner

Burstorm today announced that Persistent Systems has joined its partner alliance, demonstrating the power of the new cloud-centric infrastructure delivery models needed for digital transformation.

Burstorm is the dominant platform to accurately and efficiently model, buy, sell and deploy any cloud infrastructure solution. The platform dramatically accelerates and enhances IT infrastructure cloud assessment, readiness, migration and optimization efforts.

“One of the first steps on the road to digital transformation is to assess and design infrastructure services that can best support an organization’s digital initiatives,” said Munjay Singh, President at Persistent Systems. “Through this alliance with Persistent, Burstorm extends the power of its infrastructure analytics platform and data so customers can more quickly and accurately model hybrid IT and multi-cloud infrastructure design scenarios.”

"Customers need guidance and support in this complex and dynamic cloud market," said Brandon Abbey, CEO at Burstorm. "Persistent Systems has the right people, skills, organization and tools to be the trusted cloud and digital transformation partner for Enterprise.”

About Burstorm, Inc

Burstorm delivers a cloud analytics platform enabling enterprises, service providers and systems integrators to model, design, benchmark and optimize any cloud infrastructure. Combining an easy-to-use drag-and-drop modeling application with a continuously updated catalog of service provider assets, Burstorm’s platform helps organizations more quickly and accurately assess and select optimal computing, storage, networking and data center solutions.