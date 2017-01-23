Parking BOXX Announces Parking Solutions Scholarship

Parking BOXX announced today the establishment of the Parking BOXX Parking Solutions Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a student who presents the most innovative, yet practical parking solution. To be eligible, participants must be enrolled, or due to be enrolled, in a program at an accredited graduate school, university or college, vocational school, technical school, or community college.

“We are impressed by the creativity and drive of students, and we are inspired by their energy,” said Renee Smith, President and CTO of Parking BOXX. “Technology is in the DNA of young people, and they have a unique outlook on parking that’s greatly influenced by technology. By offering this scholarship, we hope to encourage the next generation of parking leaders to use technology to improve the parking experience.”

Entrants must submit a 500 word essay on the subject of technology innovation in parking solutions and how parking can be made more user-friendly, efficient, or otherwise enhanced. The essays, which will be due on October 15, 2017, will be judged by a panel of parking professionals on their originality, creativity, and persuasiveness. The winner will be selected in November of 2017.

For more information about the Parking BOXX Parking Solutions Scholarship, please visit https://parkingboxx.com/parking-solutions-scholarship-parking-boxx/.

About Parking BOXX

Headquartered in North America, Parking BOXX is a leading parking system provider. Parking BOXX accommodates the needs of small lots as well as large, complex parking systems. Parking BOXX has over 75 years of parking industry experience, dealers throughout North America, and parking sites in operation from Los Angeles to the Caribbean to Newfoundland. Parking BOXX systems reliably run sites with thousands of daily vehicles and millions in annual parking revenue. For more information on how Parking BOXX can help meet your parking system and parking lot equipment needs, please visit https://parkingboxx.com/parking-solutions-guide/, call 800-518-1230, or email info(at)parkingboxx(dot)com.