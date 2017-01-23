Steamroller Studios to Keynote Carolina Games Summit

Jalil Sadool will represent Steamroller Studios as the day two keynote speaker at the 2017 Carolina Games Summit. The Steamroller Studios keynote will take place on February 5 at 1:00 pm in the Paramount Theater.

“Jalil brings a wide range of experience in film, animation, and game design to the Carolina Games Summit,” Michael Everett Creative Director of the Carolina Games Summit states, “attendees of this keynote will see how Jalil must transition his workflow when creating similar animations across both AAA games and feature films.”

The keynote presentation, “A Study of Creature Animation in Films and Games” will explore several pieces of creature animation from films and games and share the variety of workflows behind creating each animation. Sadool will explain that even though there are similarities between VFX, feature animated films, and games, there are limitations and rules that each category carries. Attendees will leave the session with new knowledge of the varied workflows required to achieve a similar result in animation.

Tickets are available to the public and may be purchased online or at the door. Visit the official web site,http://www.carolinagamessummit.com, for a full listing of all the speakers, exhibitors, and additional details. Contact the event organizers at info(at)carolinagamessummit(dot)com for more information on attending, exhibiting or speaking at the Carolina Games Summit.

About Jalil Sadool

Jalil Sadool is currently the CEO/Co-Founder at Steamroller Studios as well as Co-Founder of CGTarian Online Animation School. He has worked in the Film and Game industry as a professional Animator for over a decade. He was a Lead Animator on Rise of the Planet of the Apes at Weta Digital as well as How to Train Your Dragon 2 at Dreamworks Animation. His resume also includes Avatar, Rise of the Guardians, The Chronicles of Narnia, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

About Steamroller Studios

Steamroller Studios is a full service production house with a family friendly atmosphere. Our personal backgrounds are in film, having worked on such titles as Avatar, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and The Hobbit Trilogy. Our studio offers animation, programming, concept art, and more. We have worked on projects such as Rise of the Tomb Raider, Worms W.M.D., Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Prey, Agents of Mayhem and many others, including our own original IP, Deadwood: The Forgotten Curse.

About Carolina Games Summit

Carolina Games Summit® will be held Saturday, February 4, 10AM – 8:30PM and Sunday, February 5, 2017 10AM - 6:00PM in downtown Goldsboro, NC. This hybrid event will once again delivers industry speakers, video game tournaments, concerts, exhibition booths, cosplay, educational sessions, and trading card games. Attendees will be able to compete against gamers from all over the country in a variety of popular tournaments. Enjoy all your favorite platforms including arcade, computer, and console games with both tournament and free-play options available. Additional information can be found on the official web site: http://www.CarolinaGamesSummit.com