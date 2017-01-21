SevenPoint2 announces enticing new cash prizes for the 2017 Celebrate 7 Weight Loss Contest. Contestants are challenged to lose as many pounds as they healthfully can with the help of the 7.2 alkaline wellness products and simple programs designed for weight management. The Celebrate 7 Contest creates excitement and introduces more people to experience the difference of weight loss benefits as a result of alkalizing their body.

The Contest is segmented into 7 weeks of 7 challenges which span from January to December 2017. Based on studies, 7 weeks is all it takes with 7.2 products and programs for a significant set of weight loss results.* Contestants can continue to participate in 7 week challenges until they reach their goal weight. An average person can expect to lose up to 10 to 18 pounds in a six-week period, depending on diet and exercise.** Contestants should consult with their healthcare provider before beginning any new nutrition or exercise program.

Total annual cash awards of $12,000 are given out throughout the year in monthly and quarterly prize winnings, with the momentum building to an annual Grand Prize of $5,000. “We want people to feel encouraged to participate and reach their weight loss goals, so there are opportunities for everyone to have a chance to win,” says Jason Boreyko, Co-Founder and CEO. “The grand prize winner walks away with a healthier body, a more focused mind and $5,000 in their pocket.”

$1,000 prize winners will be chosen every 7 weeks with the Grand Prize awarded on or around December 17, 2017. Contest entries for the $1,000 prizes and $5,000 prize will be judged based on individual results and total transformation of the contestants. Giveaways for free product and SevenPoint2 Rewards Points will take place on the SevenPoint2 Facebook Page at facebook.com/SevenPoint2Products.

John Lawrence, the most recent Grand Prize Winner lost an astounding 56 pounds. John says, “The 7.2 products and programs have taught me how to make healthier life choices. It’s more than a diet, it’s a new lifestyle and I feel and look better than I ever have. I’m now the person I have always wanted to be.”

“We are helping people reach two goals at once — losing excess weight and getting healthier,” says Dr. Howard Cohn. “As contestants see and feel their results, they’ll look better, feel better and feel more energy. It’s truly a transformative experience.”

“The way this challenge has taken off, says Philip Townsend, Senior V.P. Field Development, “product is in high-demand due to the excitement created and the testimonials that are coming in from people who have already been on our different alkalizing weight loss programs.” The Contest is open to Customers, Associates and the general public. Becoming a SevenPoint2 Customer or Associate offers the best product pricing and rewards. If you’d like to enroll as a SevenPoint2 Customer or Associate, please visit http://www.sevenpoint2.com/join_now.html?country=us&language=en.

Learn more about the Contest at sevenpoint2.com/celebrate7.html

About SevenPoint2®

SevenPoint2, located in Tempe, Arizona, is a renowned leader in alkaline wellness since 2012. With its global network of associates who benefit from and share the positive health aspects of the 7.2 products and generous compensation program, SevenPoint2 delivers the mission for people all around the world to experience the positive difference of optimal health and feeling better every day so they can live the life they love.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to treat, diagnose, cure or prevent any disease.

**Weight loss results may vary. The weight loss testimonials presented apply only to the individuals depicted and cannot be guaranteed and should not be considered typical. As with any health or fitness program a sensible eating plan and regular exercise are required in order to achieve long-term weight loss. The average Weight Loss Made Simple customer can expect to lose up to 10 to 18 pounds in a six week period, depending on diet and exercise. Please consult with your healthcare provider before beginning any new nutrition or exercise program.

