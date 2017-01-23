Neon Roots Acquires 99centbrains, Acclaimed App Development Agency

Collectively, 99centbrains’ apps have accumulated over 10 million downloads, $1.5 million dollars of in app purchases, and 100 million user generated images.

LA-based digital agency Neon Roots recently announced the acquisition of 99centbrains, a development house that pioneered sticker apps in 2009 and has worked with brands and celebrities including Fox Digital, Steve Aoki, Snoop Dogg, and many more. Collectively, 99centbrains’ apps have accumulated over 10 million downloads, $1.5 million dollars of in app purchases, and 100 million user generated images. The firm's expertise also extends to mobile gaming & technical art.

Franky Aguilar, 99centbrains founder and veteran iOS developer, remarked, “I'm beyond excited to announce that 99centbrains is teaming up with Neon Roots. They’ve done a lot of remarkable work before, and we're excited for what this new chapter will bring.”

Both 99centbrains and Neon Roots work with celebrities and leading enterprises on digital experiences ranging from branded emojis to apps and websites. The newly founded development duo is also announcing a new initiative to help clients launch their own sticker or emoji apps. The service offers a hands off solution for brands looking to launch a sticker or emoji app.

Ben Lee, Neon Roots CEO and cofounder, stated, "Franky is one of the most innovative digital artists in the industry. We're so excited to ramp up our gaming and product division under his creative direction."

Founded in 2011, Neon Roots is an award winning development agency that works with Tony Robbins, Epson, USC, and many more. They shipped 5 internal products in 2016, two of which earned #1 spots on Product Hunt and Apple features.