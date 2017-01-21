By offering even illiterate women the opportunity to learn basic business skills and the financing to put their skills into action, they are able to start up small businesses, increase family income, and achieve self-sufficiency.

Philanthropist and businessman Tey Por Yee (Larry) took part in the global initiative to empower 500 women in Ghana with Microcredit Loans, as part of the Gomif Partners’ Socialpreneurship corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

Self-Help International has been battling hunger in Ghana since 1989. Empowering mothers is the key to ending hunger. Women reinvest 90% of profits into the family to feed, clothe, and educate their children. By offering even illiterate women the opportunity to learn basic business skills and the financing to put their skills into action, they are able to start up small businesses, increase family income, and achieve self-sufficiency.

“By funding this project, according to Self-Help, we have witnessed the transformation in families and communities as women are first able to feed their children each day, then pay their school fees to ensure their sons and daughters alike get the education their mothers never had, and even build new homes. This project will extend that opportunity to 450 more women living in rural Ghana”, commented Larry.

“This project is about more than economic development: it's about advancing human dignity. Women take pride in being able to send their children to bed well-fed, in a decent home each night, and then off to school clothed in proper school uniforms each morning. Yes, we help them register for health insurance so one illness won't bankrupt them anymore. Yes, we help them open savings accounts at commercial banks so they can join the formal economy. But most of all, we create role models & leaders”, according to Self-Help project leader, Nora Tobin, Waverly, IA, United States.

The program is organized by Self-help International (http:/​/​http://www.selfhelpinternational.org) & GlobalGiving. Learn more about the program at https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ghana-microcredit/

Gomif Partners, co-lead by venture capitalist Tey Por Yee (Larry), shows the tech savvy startups on New York Cyber Workshop, how easy to contribute to society by using the Internet, besides making profit from business. Gomif will pick up an equity stake in qualified startups as part of the program. Interested candidates can visit http://www.gomif.com and submit business plans online.



About Gomif Partners

Gomif Partners (GP) is an early stage investment advisory network joint lead by socialpreneur Larry Tey Por Yee and several private venture partners. GP’s investors invest in and work with information technology companies at any stage but they are primarily focused on seed and early stage investments. GP is interested in socially responsible business models, especially renewable, retail, manufacturing, software, and services surrounding this concept. Visit http://www.gomif.com