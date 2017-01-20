Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd Anahata is offering a new service of support over Internet Relay Chat on its open source projects from 1st February, 2017.

Anahata, an oracle Java specialised gold partner, feels pleased to announce their new service of offering support to their open source customers Via IRC messaging. From 1st February 2017, the developers of Anahata will be available on an IRC chat room for all the technical support on its open source projects. The people who are willing to deal with Anahata’s developers on real time will now be able to do it via IRC messaging. Anahata has decided to take this step to provide instant replies on the queries related with their open source projects.

The company is currently evaluating a number of IRC providers such as free node and a number of web based IRC clients to embed on web pages that contains documentation of any of its open source projects. Also the announcement of IRC server and chat room will be published on the Anahata’s blog and social media networks from 1st February, 2017 soon after the launch of this service on the website.

Anahata has appointed Ambarish Mohan as the head of their Open source line project, who will be looking after the software development team of this open source project. Ambarish will also be the head of this IRC server to serve their customers with advanced products, features and services.

Other than the open source software development, Anahata have the expertise in formulating custom software solutions based on Oracle Technology, such as Java, Java Enterprise Edition, MySQL, and Oracle Database. The company is aiming to lead in utilising cutting-edge technology for developing ERP solutions in the coming years. To know more, you can log on to their website http://www.anahata.net.au or make a call at 1300 47 12 23.

About The Company:

Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd is an Australian privately owned software development company with presence in Perth and Melbourne and specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications. The company was founded in Western Australia in 2010 by Pablo Rodriguez Pina. The company is Oracle Java Specialized Gold Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle Technology, such as Java, Java Enterprise Edition, MySQL or Oracle Database.