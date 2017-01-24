Russian Software Development Shop Gives Back to Startup Community

Nick Mikhailovsky: "We want to give back to the startup community."

NTR Lab announced today that the company wants to give back to the startup community. NTR Lab will provide 2 development teams, each consisting of 2 skilled developers, for up 2 months.

No cost

Absolutely no cost (no money or stock involved; intellectual property rights transferred to your startup)

Сonditions

NTR Lab retains the right to choose the applicant they believe is the best fit.

Nick Mikhailovsky, founder and CEO of NTR Lab said, "NTR Lab grew 51% Y2Y in 2016 helping startups scale their software development. We worked with many amazing entrepreneurs and are grateful for the opportunities and our growth. That’s why we want to give back to the startup community."

More information at http://ntrlab.com/givingback/

About NTR Lab

NTR Lab is a software development company. Founded in 2000, NTR Lab has been developing software and hardware products to help companies speed their software development. NTR Lab has development centers in Russia and Ukraine and developed a software development process that works seamlessly across times zones and borders.

Contact

To learn more about this free giveaway, please contact

Nick Mikhailovsky, CEO

+79037905815

email: nickm(at)ntrlab(dot)com