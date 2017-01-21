“To survive in today’s highly competitive marketplace where millennials have a shorter time-spans for engagement, it is essential to provide an increasingly digital experience through customer’s choice of channel – Ashish Koul, Senior VP and GM

Servion Global Solutions, a leading Customer Experience Management specialist, today announced the 2017 release of ServCloudTM for the Americas Market.

Powered by Cisco HCS, ServCloudTM is the only Enterprise-grade CCaaS offering end-to-end capabilities across voice and multi-channel interactions for today’s Digital customer. Since its launch a couple years backin 2016, ServCloudTM has been gaining tremendous traction in the Americas market across various industry verticals, and the latest version is expected to enhance this adoption further.

“To survive in today’s highly competitive marketplace where millennials have a shorter time-spans for engagement, it is essential to provide an increasingly digital experience through customer’s choice of channel – voice, web, email, chat, social, or mobile,” said Ashish Koul, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, Americas, Servion Global Solutions.

ServCloudTM empowers customers by providing them an intuitive interface and self-service options across their channels of choice. Enterprises gain significant improvement in agent performance, customer satisfaction, and customer lifetime value through advanced reporting and predictive analytics.

The 2017 release features an enhanced ServCloudTM Portal that enables team leads, supervisors, and managers, to easily and quickly perform the day-to-day tasks essential for running a successful contact center. With its “single pane of glass” user interface to simplify the underlying sophistication, ServCloudTM Portal helps in managing operational and administrative requirements, and enabling businesses to view, edit, start and stop multi-channel outbound campaigns through integration with its technology partner Acqueon Technologies List and Campaign Management capabilities.

“ServCloudTM delivers on Servion’s vision to transform customer service in the Digital economy by making customer interactions more intuitive, moving from a reactive IVR-based approach to a predictive multi-channel approach,” said Rangarajan M, Executive Director, Servion Global Solutions.

ServCloudTM is backed by Servion’s two decades of experience in Customer Experience Management (CEM), business consulting and global managed services, further strengthened by key industry partnerships.

About Servion

Servion enables business transformation for enterprises in the area of customer experience management (CEM). Servion is a platforms -led systems integrator focused on strengthening customer experience strategies by automating and integrating customer interaction channels. Servion’s IP platforms - ServDesignSM, ServIntuitSM, ServInsightsSM, ServCloudTM, and ServCareSM – help enterprises to harness the true value of their CX investments and build effective customer engagement hubs.

Over the past two decades, Servion has evolved from being a single channel (voice) interaction expert to being an industry pioneer in omni-channel customer experience. Managing over 10 billion customer interactions annually across 60 countries in 6 continents, Servion empowers enterprises to address both traditional and millennial expectations.

By harnessing a gamut of technologies from mature technologies such as Telephony, Workforce Optimization and IVR to emerging technologies - Natural Language Processing, AI, Robotic Process Automation, Customer Journey Analytics, and Machine Learning, Servion enables enterprises to match their brand promise to their customer experience.

For more information, visit http://www.servion.com