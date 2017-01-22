Having a private tutor as a permanent member of a super-yacht crew could become an essential selling point for those looking to charter a vessel for extended periods.

Recent coverage in The Times [1] and the Mail Online [2] describes how an increasing number of wealthy families are turning to the specialist private tutoring company to add an educational angle to family yachting trips, and how a private tutor could potentially become an essential role in any yacht crew.

Adam Caller, founder of Sea Tutors, commented: "This surge in interest is no surprise, now that more families realise that they can take extended travelling breaks with their children with the blessing of headteachers. The tutors we recruit for our clients work closely with the child's school, and are often at sea for entire semesters, meaning that such long periods of family travel no longer run the risk of being detrimental to a child's academic progress, and can actually enhance their learning experience. In many cases, time away at sea with an experienced one to one tutor can be just the ticket to refresh and inspire a child's interest in academia by allowing them to experience new environments and explore the world."

Having a private tutor as a permanent member of a super-yacht crew could become an essential selling point for those looking to charter a vessel for extended periods.

Mr Caller added: "Just as some yachts boast a world-class chef, or an on-board cinema room, having a private tutor as a permanent member of a charter yacht crew should be seen as a huge bonus for families, adding educational enrichment and a unique learning opportunity to the mix."

Sea Tutors is a sister company of Tutors International, which has built a global reputation on their thorough approach to matching private tutors with families in a variety of situations and circumstances. In addition to this already rigorous due diligence process, Sea Tutors also seeks to source tutors who have first-hand experience with life at sea, and the ability integrate seamlessly with both family and crew.

For more information and advice about private tutoring at sea, wherever you are in the world, visit seatutors.com.

END

References

[1] Tutors go to sea for big money and adventure (but it's not all plain sailing) http://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/tutors-go-to-sea-for-big-money-and-adventure-but-it-s-not-plain-sailing-2t8fhjz5d Nicola Woolcock. The Times. 19 December 2016

[2] Teachers turn their backs on the blackboard jungle for life on the ocean wave, tutoring children of the super-rich on megayachts http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4047814/Teachers-turn-backs-blackboard-jungle-life-ocean-wave-tutoring-children-super-rich-megayachts.html Alexander Robertson. Mail Online. 19 December 2016

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organization providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provide a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.

Tutors International was founded by Adam Caller who has tutored students of all ages. He has received specialist training in dyslexia and Attention Deficit Disorder and is very sensitive to children's educational difficulties. He has now turned this expertise to recruiting, training and placing other tutors to help families.