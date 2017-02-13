High Growth and Vast Opportunities in Mideast Markets Main Draw at CMT's 2nd Starch World Dubai in March

Share Article

Middle East’s high demand for starch and starch derivatives – majorly driven by its steep F&B consumption – is key focus of CMT’s 2nd Starch World Dubai at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek on 27-28 March.

2nd Starch World Dubai

The Middle East – the highest guzzler of food and drinks globally – presents huge opportunities for Starch/Sweeteners market.

Past News Releases

RSS

Dubai, UAE (PRWEB)

The Middle East market – the highest guzzler of food and drinks globally – presents huge ‘Opportunities in Starch/Sweeteners and Flow of Grains in the Region’ – as examined by Simon Bentley, Managing Director, Commoditia. A detailed account of how raw materials (essentially grains) and starch products flow in the region – from EU to North Africa to Mideast to Russia to Central Asia is provided along with key trends in the developing starch markets.

Egypt’s prospects in the starch value chain is explored by two local starch producers – Tiba Starch & Glucose Manufacturing presenting on ‘Producing Starch and Liquid Glucose from Broken Rice’ while Egyptian Starch and Glucose Mfg. Co. shares on ‘Egyptian Starch & Sweeteners Market & Key Expansion Plans’. Latest update on its confectionery market in Algeria will be delivered by Ar-kom Project Management. They will be joined by major distributor in the MENA region – Orkila providing specifics on the ‘New Range of Specialty Starches for Mideast and North Africa Markets’.

Addressing the ‘Iranian Starch Market’ will be Sabahi Engineering Tehran Company while Pars khoosheh Pardaz (inviting) is expected to present a paper on ‘Wheat Starch & Modified Starch Production in Iran’.

Among notable sessions at the Dubai meet are:

  •          Requirements for Starch from a Food Manufacturer’s Perspective (Application of tapioca, potato and corn for our food production) - New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh
  •          Valorisation of Starch Side Streams into Biodegradable Plastics - Rodenburg Productie
  •          Growing Consumer Interest in Natural Food Ingredients and Latest Trends - Euromonitor International
  •          Sugar Market in the MENA Region, Comparing Sugar Prices with Those of Imported Corn and What this Means for Starch Processors – LMC International
  •          Innovations and new trends in bakery ingredients – Dulcesol

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit has Paglierani as Exhibitor.

More details of event is also available on event website or Ms. Huiyan Fu – Tel: +65 63469113.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Huiyan Fu
Centre for Management Technology
+65 63469113
Email >
@CMTconferences
Follow >
Visit website

Media

2nd Starch World Dubai - Agenda2nd Starch World Dubai - Agenda