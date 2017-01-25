Charlotte School of Law is Accused of Defrauding Students

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina (Case 1:16-cv-01437) alleges that the Charlotte School of Law (CSL) misrepresented and thus defrauded students through its claim of full ABA compliance.

BJC names the CSL in the complaint, as well as the school's owner, InfiLaw Corporation, a private equity firm with nearly $4 billion in assets. Also named are Jay Conison, the Dean of CSL, Chidi Ogene, the President of CSL, Don Lively, the former President of CSL and the United States Department of Education.

Relief Sought From DOE for Wasted Student Loans

Of particular note is the inclusion of the United States Department of Education in this complaint. BJC is seeking relief for allegedly unusable student loans. In the 2015-16 academic year, students at CSL received

nearly $50 million in aid, most as student loans. After three consecutive reports of non-compliance made by the ABA, the school allegedly still did not notify students that their degree was in jeopardy.

On December 19, 2016, the Department of Education denied further access to federal student loans and other financial assistance for CSL students. BJC's complaint seeks remedies for these students who are not only in debt by as much as $200,000, but who also have incomplete or potentially devalued law degrees. BJC is the only law firm that has sought full forgiveness of these student loans due to alleged fraud, proof that they are seeking innovative ways to help these students.

