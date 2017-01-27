CallTower, an industry leading global unified communications (UC) and collaboration company is proud to announce Synergy, a groundbreaking solution that delivers interoperability between Cisco CallManager and Microsoft Skype for Business Unified Communications. Synergy delivers options by enabling business to utilize existing Cisco equipment and leverage CallTower’s Microsoft Skype for Business technology in harmony.

Many companies have invested a significant amount of resources into Cisco hardware and training. Divisions within those companies are choosing to go with a Skype for Business solution. The biggest issue has been the ability for these two communication systems to work together to maximize collaboration within the company as a whole. CallTower is the first to market with this innovative hosted hybrid solution that enables shared directories and cross-platform dialing.

Long-time CallTower customer, Anka Behavioral Health, Inc., quality tested this technology. According to Anka Tech Support Supervisor, Eric Martin, “With our Cisco Phone System and Skype for Business collaboration environment, we were very interested in testing this unique tool. Our Company has a very unique disperse footprint, with many offices, and 24/7 facilities. We currently leverage Skype for Business for collaboration, instant messaging, and internal meetings. The Synergy solution seamlessly integrated our two disperse systems, increasing functionality without shifting the paradigm of our existing culture. The ability to extend our phone system to road warriors and home offices has been an efficiency game-changer.”

“We are incredibly excited about the launch of our Synergy Solution. CallTower is unique in the marketplace, as they host both Cisco and Skype for Business communication systems,” says CallTower Chief Product Officer, Shaun Chambers. “CallTower’s mission is to enable people to connect and get work done. With our Synergy solution, we have more options for business to successfully implement, or update, a unified communications solution to meet the growing needs of the workplace.”

