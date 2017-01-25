PRS Telecom Announced as Main Sponsor of Rhyl Football Club

Alex Jones in the away kit, and in the white Jack Abraham in the home Kit "The opportunity to support Rhyl FC was irresistible and we look forward to developing our professional relationship not only with the club but with the community and its loyal supporters"

PRS Telecom has announced that they have become the official main sponsor to Rhyl FC in a deal designed to support sustainable growth of the football club.

Paddy Gill, CEO of PRS Telecom, said, “Rhyl Football Club is steeped in history and has a well-earned reputation as a pillar of the local community. The opportunity to support Rhyl FC was irresistible and we look forward to developing our professional relationship not only with the club but with the community and its loyal supporters".

PRS Telecom will be the main sponsor on the Club’s home and away football strips and to compliment this the PRS Telecom logo will feature heavily at the club’s stadium and through their Social Media channels. The club will start the partnership with PRS Telecom in their high profile JD Welsh Cup match on Saturday 28th January away to Caernarfon Town which will be broadcast live on TV across the United Kingdom.

“The new sponsorship with PRS is a key step in restoring our success in Welsh Football,” said Mike Jones, Managing Director of Rhyl FC.

He continues: “It will also enable us to increase our activities in the local community promoting football and a healthy lifestyle to all ages. It was important to us that our main sponsor shared our vision for the club and PRS are the perfect fit for Rhyl FC going forward.”

PRS Telecom is a national telecom services provider based in Mold, North Wales. As well as the new sponsors of Rhyl FC they are active members of the business community and leaders in charitable fundraising activities benefitting the North Wales community.

For further information on this press release please contact PRS Telecom on 0330 400 4321