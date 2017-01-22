Sera-Brynn, LLC, a top-ranked cybersecurity firm, stated today there is a rapid increase in requests for cybersecurity services from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contractor community. Increased demand for cybersecurity services drove Sera-Brynn’s 91 percent compound annual growth rate in 2016.

Sera-Brynn attributes the spike in demand to two things – the widely-recognized increase in the volume of cyber-attacks against Defense-related organizations and businesses, and the mandatory security requirements imposed on contractors by the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS).

“We see firsthand many alarming instances of DoD contractors experiencing debilitating network breaches,” stated Patrick McLaughlin, Director of Business Development for Sera-Brynn. “And this has led to loss of government and personally identifiable information, in addition to having to pay ransoms to regain business continuity,” he added.

Government–imposed mandatory compliance deadlines also played a role in Sera-Brynn’s growth rate.

The DFARS cybersecurity clause 252.204-7012, which imposes security and reporting requirements on DoD contractors and subcontractors, must be fully implemented by December 31, 2017. Failure to do so may result in administrative, contractual, civil, and criminal remedies.

The DFARS clause also mandates that cyber-attacks involving covered defense information (known as “CDI”), information that often resides on contractor networks, must be reported to the DoD within 72 hour of discovery.

“DFARS regulatory compliance is coming like a freight train,” stated Rob Hegedus, co-founder and CEO of Sera-Brynn. “DFARS compliance is unavoidable.”

