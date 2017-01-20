When we launched Massachusetts Mayflower Academy last year our goal was to give students an option for full-time online study that enables them to graduate from high school and succeed in life.

Massachusetts Mayflower Academy, a full-time online private high school offered through The Virtual High School (VHS Inc.), is now open for Spring 2017 enrollment. Based in Massachusetts, the academy is open to all students regardless of geographic location and all classes are conducted entirely online.

Massachusetts Mayflower Academy offers more than 200 courses including 23 College Board approved Advanced Placement® courses. Core courses taken through the academy are approved for NCAA initial eligibility. This extensive catalog of course offerings gives students the opportunity to take not only courses in traditional subject areas, but also interesting and unique electives such as Psychology of Crime and Sports and Society that pique student interest and keep them engaged while they work toward their high school diploma.

Courses available through Massachusetts Mayflower Academy are taken through The Virtual High School (VHS), which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2016. VHS has an extensive history providing online education to students across the United States and around the world, and was the first nationwide supplemental online high school in the country. The program is known for its high-touch approach to serving students and schools. “Our goal is to help students graduate from high school and succeed in college or careers by providing them with a comprehensive, stimulating and supportive online learning environment,” said Carol Ribeiro, President and CEO of VHS.

Students, with the assistance of their parents or guardians, can apply for the academy by going to MassachusettsMayflowerAcademy.org. Accepted students will learn in an online class environment and work with students from all over the United States and around the world. Classes have low student-teacher ratios and high student-teacher interaction, with an average class size of 22 students. All teachers are highly trained, experienced instructors.

Ribeiro concluded, “When we launched Massachusetts Mayflower Academy last year our goal was to give students an option for full-time online study that enables them to graduate from high school and succeed in life. Students taking classes through the Massachusetts Mayflower Academy learn with and from their peers and teachers in a global online classroom environment. We’re thrilled to provide this alternative learning option to students who need to earn their high school diploma but can’t attend school face-to-face.”

About The Virtual High School Inc.

The Virtual High School (VHS Inc.) is an online learning pioneer. Since 1996, the nonprofit organization based in Massachusetts has set the standard for quality online education. VHS provides courses taught in global online classrooms for secondary school students and online professional development for educators. The organization also meets the unique educational needs of schools through custom course development and individualized course offerings. VHS design and delivery standards are the model used by the National Education Association in their recommended standards for online learning. The organization has won numerous awards, including the Stockholm Challenge Award for Global Excellence in Information Technology, and is a three-time winner of the United States Distance Learning Association’s (USDLA) award for Excellence in Programming and Excellence in Best Practices. For more information, visit http://www.vhslearning.org or call (978) 897-1900.

