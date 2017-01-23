Our industry leading, Skype native solution is ideal for any organization that has invested in Microsoft Office 365 and wants to expand with enterprise voice, contact center and various other enterprise UC features Past News Releases RSS CallTower Announces Director of...

Enabling Technologies and CallTower...

Wazzio and Tech Data Canada...

CallTower is proud to announce that their hosted Skype for Business solution has been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award winner for 2017.

For three consecutive years, CallTower has been recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY as an industry leader in unified communications solutions. In 2016, CallTower was awarded with the hosted VoIP Excellence award and in 2015, they received the Skype for Business Pioneer award, the Communication Solutions Product award, as well as the Internet Telephony Excellence award.

CallTower delivers the world’s most advanced hosted Microsoft Skype for Business and Cisco unified communications solutions. CallTower's Skype for Business solution provides growing companies with global, enterprise-class reliability, productivity enhancing features and 24/7 US based customer support. Over the past year, CallTower’s hosted Skype for Business, has seen remarkable growth in the telecommunication channel, VAR channel and through wholesale distribution.

“It is a great honor to be distinguished with the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year award,” says CallTower Chief Product Officer, Shaun Chambers. “As a result of being one of the first hosting providers to launch enterprise voice capabilities and feature set on a Skype for Business platform, we have been able to further enhance the product offering with deep integration with contact center, CRM and workforce optimization. Our industry leading, Skype native solution is ideal for any organization that has invested in Microsoft Office 365 and wants to expand with enterprise voice, contact center and various other enterprise UC features.”

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize CallTower with a Product of the Year Award for 2017. I have always been impressed with their commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our distinguished judges, CallTower’s Skype for Business solution has proven to be among the best IP communications solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued innovation from CallTower.

The winners of the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be published in the January edition of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

About CallTower

CallTower exists to enable people to easily connect to transact business communications. Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, including Cisco® Unified Communications Manager, Microsoft® Skype for Business, Office 365 and Adobe Connect services for business customers. CallTower enhances clients’ strategic and operational capabilities by integrating VoIP service, mobile applications, email hosting, unified messaging, instant messaging, audio, web and video conferencing, collaboration tools, contact center, cloud services and global networks solutions into one reliable platform.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

TMC’s Marketplaces: Unique, turnkey Online Communities boost search results, establish market validation, elevate brands and thought leadership, while minimizing ad-blocking. Custom Lead Programs uncover sales opportunities and build databases. In-Person and Online Events boost brands, enhance thought leadership and generate leads. Publications, Display Advertising and Newsletters bolster brand reputations. Custom Content provides expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. Comprehensive Event and Road Show Management Services help companies meet potential clients and generate leads face-to-face.