LECMPA Named Finalist for Global Excellence Award

This global award is acknowledgement that our customer service isn’t just a slogan taken lightly, it’s a commitment to providing results.

LECMPA, provider of wage loss protection for railroad and transportation workers, today announced it has been named a finalist for a Global Excellence Award in the category of Customer Service Team of the Year. The sought-after awards, open to companies throughout the world, are determined by Info Security Products Guide.

Info Security accepts company entries and assess the results based on a comparison of innovative and effective policies and best practices. The coveted awards are valued because they determine the leaders in their respective fields when compared to peer companies. Winning companies often have an advantage when attracting superior candidates for jobs as well new clients that want to be associated with companies that reflect excellence in the workplace.

LECMPA is a nonprofit, member-owned company founded in 1910 to provide job protection to union railroad workers. It has expanded to provide job insurance protection to workers in all union transportation crafts. The company offers a variety of programs that support maintaining a positive work-life balance and are especially proud of its collaborative, team-oriented workplace environment.

“Our customer service team continues to gather industry accolades for its excellence in working with our wonderful customers,” stated LECMPA President Susan Tukel. “This global award is acknowledgement that our customer service isn’t just a slogan taken lightly, it’s a commitment to providing results.”

The Info Security Global Excellence Awards are open to all companies and seeks to identify the companies that excel in various business categories. Excellence in business practices has proven to be a key differentiator and a hallmark of successful enterprises.

Finalists for the 2017 Info Security Product Guide Global Excellence Awards can be viewed here.

About LECMPA

LECMPA, founded in 1910 as a cooperative assessment insurer for railroad workers, provides wage loss protection to unionized transportation workers in all crafts and industries throughout the United States. LECMPA is a nonprofit, member-owned company with approximately 27,000 members nationwide. LECMPA is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan and has regional offices throughout the United States. More information is available at http://www.lecmpa.org.