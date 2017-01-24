The number of advertisers using Facebook has more than doubled in the last 18 months. We wanted to give our customers the tools to expand into social advertising in a way that wouldn’t create more work.

WordStream Inc., a provider of online advertising software and services, has revamped its flagship offering, WordStream Advisor, to make advertising even easier for businesses of all sizes. The brand new Performance Dashboard gives advertisers an all-in-one overview of performance across Google AdWords, Bing Ads, and Facebook Advertising, allowing them to quickly drill down into the metrics that matter most.

In addition to the new Performance Dashboard, WordStream Advisor’s lauded 20-Minute Work Week, a set of weekly recommended actions to improve online advertising results, is now cross-platform, so users can optimize their paid search and social campaigns in one simplified workflow.

20-Minute Work Week: Now with Social Integration

By combining WordStream’s Search and Social Work Weeks into a single 20-Minute Work Week, customers can now maximize their time and money across AdWords, Bing, and Facebook. According to Larry Kim, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of WordStream, it was time to give SMB and agency customers streamlined support on a growing platform. “The number of advertisers using Facebook has more than doubled in the last 18 months. We wanted to give our customers the tools to expand into social advertising in a way that wouldn’t create more work.”

By unifying AdWords, Bing, and Facebook into one workflow, the new 20-Minute Work Week allows advertisers to optimize simultaneously, boosting calls, leads, and customers without bouncing between accounts.

The All-New Performance Dashboard

The Performance Dashboard offers advertisers an all-in-one overview of their performance across campaigns and platforms, simplified to focus on the five key metrics most important to your success. These performance indicators are:



Total conversions

Cost per click

Cost per action

Total clicks

Total spend

In addition to these key metrics, the Performance Dashboard conveys progress against an established CPA goal and offers insights as to how advertisers stack up against their competitors.

