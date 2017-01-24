IntelliSoft Group, LLC, a leading provider of healthcare credentialing, provider enrollment and contract management software products as well as credential verification organization (CVO) services, today announced its latest product offering, IntelliSolution.

This hybrid product combines all the functionality of the credentialing, provider enrollment and documentation management software along with the vast services offered by the CVO division, IntelliCVO. It’s ideal for organizations that want to outsource all, or a portion of, the credentialing and/or provider enrollment process to a CVO while still maintaining control of the database through software user licenses.

IntelliSolution was created to offer the industry with a fully-customizable product that includes both software and services. Key benefits of the new product give each user the ability to:



Monitor exactly what the CVO is doing with provider files through their own software user licenses.

Reduce regulatory risk and liability by meeting or exceeding NCQA, Joint Commission, CMS and URAC standards.

Easily deal with temporary/seasonal workloads by switching from using the software to enlisting the services of the CVO.

Customize the product to meet the specific needs of each organization.

Seamlessly exchange information between software and the CVO.

Provide unlimited users with access to an online portal that connects authorized personnel, including providers, with the database for data entry or read-only access in order to track applications, status, privileges and even complete online applications.

Run standard and customized reports.

“As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, it’s time to think differently in terms of product development and how to satisfy the very specific needs of credentialing and provider enrollment. We are doing just that by integrating our software platform along with the services offered by our CVO division,” said Mitchell Martin, President of IntelliSoft Group. “Since the product is SaaS deployed, it also saves our customers from making significant investments in expensive IT resources and hardware.”

More information on IntelliSolution can be found on the IntelliSoft Group website, http://www.intellisoftgroup.com.

About IntelliSoft Group, LLC

Based in Nashua, NH, IntelliSoft Group, LLC is a leading provider of medical credentialing, provider enrollment, and documentation management software in combination with CVO services. The company’s products, IntelliCred, IntelliApp and IntelliContract are used by hundreds of healthcare systems, hospitals, managed care organizations, credentialing verification organizations, individual practice associations, and sub-acute healthcare organizations. IntelliSoft Group’s CVO Division, IntelliCVO, offers one of the most innovative credentials verification services available for customers that require a temporary or full-time outsourcing option. Learn more by visiting the IntelliSoft Group website at http://www.intellisoftgroup.com/.

