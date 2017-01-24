41% of companies do not respond to customer service emails

SuperOffice, Europe’s leading Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software provider, finds that 41% of companies do not respond to customer service emails, according to a new customer service study.

Industry research indicates that while 80% of businesses believe they provide excellent customer service, in fact only 8% of their customers experience excellent service.

SuperOffice wanted to find out if these numbers were correct and so they conducted their own customer service performance analysis of 500 companies, both large and small organizations, around the world.

SuperOffice sent an email template to each company with two questions and scored results on how fast the companies responded, the support content, quality and tone of the response.

Before the study, SuperOffice hypothesized that most companies would deliver great service, smaller companies would manage service better than larger ones and all companies would respond quickly to customer service requests.

Here are the key findings from the study:



90% of companies do not acknowledge or inform the customer that an email has been received

99% of companies do not follow up with customers to see if they are satisfied with the response

Only 11% of companies are able to answer questions in the first reply

The average response time to handle a customer service request is 15 hours and 17 minutes

