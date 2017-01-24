Actec Systems Pinpoint your organization's absence management challenges and opportunities with this on demand webinar.

Organizations struggling with FMLA and absence management reporting challenges can now view this complimentary total absence management webinar on demand. In this 30 minute recorded webinar, subject matter experts John Hearn and Michael Godwin of The Benefit Company, a TBX Benefit Partner, review practical strategies and solutions to logistical challenges in absence management and absence reporting. From "notification leakage" to compliance inconsistencies and poor clinical handoffs, absence management programs can cause difficulty for even the most organized businesses. This webinar will help executives pinpoint their organization's absence management challenges and opportunities, as the following topics are reviewed:



Practical absence process vs. compliance details

Understanding perspectives of various stakeholders

Identifying and circumventing industry limitations

Seeing the bigger picture regarding absence management



