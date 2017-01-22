Zifam Pinnacle Attends South Carolina ECRM Trade Show

Zifam has something for everyone, and we were pleased to provide the retail buyers at the ECRM conference with a little sample of just how much we have to offer - Adam Mortley

Zifam Pinnacle, an Australian company dedicated to providing a unique range of nutritional products to customers across the world, recently met with big-name retail buyers at the January ECRM Trade Show in Hilton Head, SC.

Zifam Pinnacle develops products with strong scientific evidence of efficacy and uses the utmost safety standards in all of its creations to help create a more traditional and natural approach to healthy living. At the ECRM Trade Show, the company had the chance to display its products and provide more information about its mission, all while being able to browse around and see what other major innovations are being developed in the health product world as well.

“These methods of trade expressions are crucial to achieving success in our field, and we recognize the importance of the event in Hilton Head for our company,” said Adam Mortley, General Marketing Manager of Zifam Pinnacle. “We were particularly eager to have the chance to talk with genuine people who were attracted to our products, helping them to resolve many of the health and wellness issues that plague them every day.”

Zifam products cover more than 80 brands across various therapeutic segments manufactured in Australia, India and Asia. As a result, the company serves a very large and varied customer base. Despite casting such a broad net, however, the company is able to tailor each individual product to improve certain elements of a person’s health to help them enjoy a longer, healthier life.

One of its latest products to achieve success in Australia, for example, is called “Naturally Better.” Naturally Better is a natural sweetener with no artificial additives, chemicals or flavors. Instead, each spoonful (featuring just 1.2 calories) contains a great deal of sweetness and no strange aftertaste, making it a wonderful healthy alternative to aspartame, sugar and sucralose for your coffee and tea.

“Zifam has something for everyone, and we were pleased to provide the retail buyers at the ECRM conference with a little sample of just how much we have to offer,” said Mr Mortley. “We can’t wait to progress from here and fortify these new relationships we’ve fostered within our Zifam community!”

For more information about Zifam Pinnacle, visit http://zifampinnacle.com/regions.html