Speakers, Sessions and Tracks Announced for Enterprise IoT Summit 2017

A practical guide to digital transformation using IoT technology systems & solutions
Austin, TX (PRWEB) January 23, 2017
RCR Wireless News and Enterprise IoT Insights, leading online enterprise and communications service provider (CSP) decision maker destinations for IoT information, use cases, insights and analysis, today announced the program for Enterprise IoT Summit 2017, taking place March 28-29, 2017 in Austin, TX.
- Sponsor, exhibition and speaking opportunities are going fast
- Register to attend conference - limited complimentary passes for qualified enterprise and carrier professionals.
- Free expo passes available for enterprise industry professionals
The 2-day, Enterprise IoT Summit uniquely offers attendees with a practical guide to digital transformation using internet of things (IoT) technology systems and solutions - from the device to the datacenter and cloud. Individuals, teams and executive decision makers will leave the conference with a clearer understanding of how to:
- Develop IoT business plan
- Select appropriate IoT ecosystem partners and technologies for their specific application
- Implement successful IoT based, digital transformation initiatives
Program is designed for those tasked with digital transformation using IoT technology. Sample job titles include product management, strategy, software developers, IT, engineering, and operations. Investors, regulators, and public officials will benefit from exposure to a complete cross section of ecosystem participants.
Produced by Arden Media Company, in collaboration with industry leading experts and analyst, the Enterprise IoT Summit offers attendees 50+ keynote sessions, in-depth presentations, use cases, IoT DevKit demonstrations along with hands-on training workshops across relevant and timely content streams including:
- Smart cities, vehicles and intelligent transportation
- Connected buildings, facilities, venues, factories and hospitals
- Vertical markets - Manufacturing, agriculture, oil & gas, utilities, environmental and health care
- 5G and NB-IoT trends
- IoT DevKit demonstrations and presentations
- Enterprise IoT Recipe for Success: Design, Secure, Test and Assure
- View complete agenda.
Over 15 hours of networking and demonstration opportunities include:
- Expo floor open to public from 1:00 - 6:00 daily
- IoT developer Meet-Up reception in collaboration with leading Meet-up groups from around the nation
- Annual recognition of the top IoT and 5G Innovators and industrialist of 2016
- After hours networking and live music at Threadgills, an Austin tradition.
Key partners, sponsors and advisors include Gemalto, Verizon, AT&T, KPMG, AD Little, Frost & Sullivan, IHS, Senza Fili Consulting, Moor Insights & Strategy, Mobile Experts, Digi.City, Appsolutely IoT, 151 Advisors, Technology Product Management, Austin IoT, Competitive Carrier Association, Wireless Infrastructure Association, IEEE, Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), LoRa Alliance and the Open Fog Consortium. Stay tuned for more announcements.
Confirmed speakers include, but is not limited to:
- Tyler Scheid, Project Manager, Scheid Vineyards
- Andy Chang, Director of Product Marketing, Americas, KUKA
- Jim Sinopoli, Managing Principal, Smart Buildings
- Brian Oswald, Senior VP, CBRE ESI
- Stan Brock, founder and president of RAM - Remote Area Medical
- John Miri, Chief Administration Officer, Lower Colorado River Authority
- Jim Allison, Manager of Planning, Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority
- Miguel Morales, Director, Internet of Things, Parker Hannifin
- John Genovesi, VP & GM Information Solutions and Process Business, Rockwell Automation
- Chris Hill, President, TsunamiVR
- Geoff Snelson, Director of Strategy, Milton Keynes Council (UK)
- Ted Lehr, IT Data Architect and Smart City Team Lead, City of Austin, TX
- D. Brent Messer, CIO, Chattanooga.gov
- Dan Hoffman, Chief Innovation Officer, Montgomery County, Maryland
- Robert Frey, Planning Director, Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority
- Brian Modoff, EVP, Strategy and M&A, Qualcomm
- Jan Geldmacher, President, Sprint Business
- Carlo Ratti, Director of Senseable City Lab, MIT Dept. of Urban Studies and Planning
- Kiva Allgood, President IoT, New Business Creation Group, GE Ventures
- Richard Soja, Senior Principal Engineer, NXP Automotive
- David Loadman, President/CEO, Konrad Technologies North America
- Philip DesAutels, Senior Director of IoT, The Linux Foundation
- Steven Shladover, California PATH Manager, Partners for Advanced Transportation Technology, Institute for Transportation Studies, UC Berkeley
- Dave Sparks, Senior Research Scientist, Transportation Operations Group, Texas A&M Transportation Institute
- Carrie Morton, Deputy Director, Mobility Transformation Center, University of Michigan
- Tyson Tuttle, CEO, Silicon Labs
- Landon Garner, CMO, Ingenu
- Thierry Klein, Head of Innovation, Nokia
- Jeurgen Hae, CEO IoT Business, Reliance Group
- Amir Husain, CEO, Sparkcognition
- Dr. Homira Akbari, Gemalto Board Member and president of Acknowledge
- John Allen, Sr. Solution Architect - Service Provider Business Development, F5 Networks
- Jim Allison, Manager of Planning, Capital Corridor Joint Powers Authority
- Robert Martin, Senior Principal Engineer, The Mitre Corporation and Industrial Internet Consortium
- Rhonda Dervin, Director of IoT Verticals, ARM
- John Crupi, VP Engineering Systems Architect, Greenwave
- Jason Shepherd, Director IoT Strategy and Partnerships, Dell
- Mike Troiano, VP IoT, AT&T
Content streams will be chaired by leading industry analysts and technology writers including
- Mike Krell, IoT Analyst, Moor Insights & Analysis
- Sam Lucero, Senior Principal Analyst, IHS Markit
- Dilip Sarangan, Global Research Director, IoT & Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan
- Chelsea Collier, Editor-At-Large, Smart Cities Connect and Founder, Digi.City
- Monica Paolini, President, Senza Fili
- Joe Madden, Principal Analyst, Mobile Experts
- Sean Kinney, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
- Dan Meyer, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News
- Kelly Hell, Technology writer, RCR Wireless News
- Martha DeGrasse, Technology writer, RCR Wireless News
- View a complete list of speakers
Register for access to 20+ use cases and panel demonstrations to help you design, deploy and optimize IoT solutions.
Interested in sponsoring the Enterprise IoT Summit? Contact Kyle Loda at kloda(at)enterpriseiotsummit(dot)com, +1 703.350.1495 or download our media kit for more information.
Interested in speaking or presenting use cases? Contact Jeff Mucci | jmucci(at)ardenmedia(dot)com | +1 512 431 8912
About RCR Wireless News
Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors. Our mission is to connect, globally and locally, mobile technology professionals and companies online, in person, in print and on video. Our dedication to editorial excellence coupled with one of the industry’s most comprehensive subscriber databases and digital networks, leads readers and advertisers to consistently choose RCR Wireless News over other industry publications
About Enterprise IoT Insights
Enterprise IoT Insights, a multimedia, multichannel community and event series for ICT decision makers seeking community networking, use cases, product demos, insights, and analysis to make informed Enterprise IoT buying decisions. For vendors, suppliers, and investors looking to monetize Enterprise IoT investments, products and services, Enterprise IoT Insights delivers scalable, measurable thought leadership, lead generation and revenue generating digital marketing solutions.
Enterprise IoT Insights focuses on what many industry analyst and investors have termed as the “next mega trend” or “4th Industrial Revolution” that will make the industrial revolution of the 1800s look like a blip on the radar screen. In addition to identifying and explaining the latest enterprise IoT trends and technologies, Enterprise IoT Insights features, showcases and demonstrates, virtually and in-person, the communications service provider and enterprise use cases, proof of concepts (PoC), product selections and career opportunities driving $11 trillion of anticipated global economic growth.