Speakers, Sessions and Tracks Announced for Enterprise IoT Summit 2017

Enterprise IoT Summit 2017 A practical guide to digital transformation using IoT technology systems & solutions

RCR Wireless News and Enterprise IoT Insights, leading online enterprise and communications service provider (CSP) decision maker destinations for IoT information, use cases, insights and analysis, today announced the program for Enterprise IoT Summit 2017, taking place March 28-29, 2017 in Austin, TX.



The 2-day, Enterprise IoT Summit uniquely offers attendees with a practical guide to digital transformation using internet of things (IoT) technology systems and solutions - from the device to the datacenter and cloud. Individuals, teams and executive decision makers will leave the conference with a clearer understanding of how to:



Develop IoT business plan

Select appropriate IoT ecosystem partners and technologies for their specific application

Implement successful IoT based, digital transformation initiatives

Program is designed for those tasked with digital transformation using IoT technology. Sample job titles include product management, strategy, software developers, IT, engineering, and operations. Investors, regulators, and public officials will benefit from exposure to a complete cross section of ecosystem participants.

Produced by Arden Media Company, in collaboration with industry leading experts and analyst, the Enterprise IoT Summit offers attendees 50+ keynote sessions, in-depth presentations, use cases, IoT DevKit demonstrations along with hands-on training workshops across relevant and timely content streams including:



Smart cities, vehicles and intelligent transportation

Connected buildings, facilities, venues, factories and hospitals

Vertical markets - Manufacturing, agriculture, oil & gas, utilities, environmental and health care

5G and NB-IoT trends

IoT DevKit demonstrations and presentations

Enterprise IoT Recipe for Success: Design, Secure, Test and Assure

View complete agenda.

Over 15 hours of networking and demonstration opportunities include:



Expo floor open to public from 1:00 - 6:00 daily

IoT developer Meet-Up reception in collaboration with leading Meet-up groups from around the nation

Annual recognition of the top IoT and 5G Innovators and industrialist of 2016

After hours networking and live music at Threadgills, an Austin tradition.

Key partners, sponsors and advisors include Gemalto, Verizon, AT&T, KPMG, AD Little, Frost & Sullivan, IHS, Senza Fili Consulting, Moor Insights & Strategy, Mobile Experts, Digi.City, Appsolutely IoT, 151 Advisors, Technology Product Management, Austin IoT, Competitive Carrier Association, Wireless Infrastructure Association, IEEE, Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), LoRa Alliance and the Open Fog Consortium. Stay tuned for more announcements.

Confirmed speakers include, but is not limited to:



Tyler Scheid, Project Manager, Scheid Vineyards

Andy Chang, Director of Product Marketing, Americas, KUKA

Jim Sinopoli, Managing Principal, Smart Buildings

Brian Oswald, Senior VP, CBRE ESI

Stan Brock, founder and president of RAM - Remote Area Medical

John Miri, Chief Administration Officer, Lower Colorado River Authority

Jim Allison, Manager of Planning, Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority

Miguel Morales, Director, Internet of Things, Parker Hannifin

John Genovesi, VP & GM Information Solutions and Process Business, Rockwell Automation

Chris Hill, President, TsunamiVR

Geoff Snelson, Director of Strategy, Milton Keynes Council (UK)

Ted Lehr, IT Data Architect and Smart City Team Lead, City of Austin, TX

D. Brent Messer, CIO, Chattanooga.gov

Dan Hoffman, Chief Innovation Officer, Montgomery County, Maryland

Robert Frey, Planning Director, Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority

Brian Modoff, EVP, Strategy and M&A, Qualcomm

Jan Geldmacher, President, Sprint Business

Carlo Ratti, Director of Senseable City Lab, MIT Dept. of Urban Studies and Planning

Kiva Allgood, President IoT, New Business Creation Group, GE Ventures

Richard Soja, Senior Principal Engineer, NXP Automotive

David Loadman, President/CEO, Konrad Technologies North America

Philip DesAutels, Senior Director of IoT, The Linux Foundation

Steven Shladover, California PATH Manager, Partners for Advanced Transportation Technology, Institute for Transportation Studies, UC Berkeley

Dave Sparks, Senior Research Scientist, Transportation Operations Group, Texas A&M Transportation Institute

Carrie Morton, Deputy Director, Mobility Transformation Center, University of Michigan

Tyson Tuttle, CEO, Silicon Labs

Landon Garner, CMO, Ingenu

Thierry Klein, Head of Innovation, Nokia

Jeurgen Hae, CEO IoT Business, Reliance Group

Amir Husain, CEO, Sparkcognition

Dr. Homira Akbari, Gemalto Board Member and president of Acknowledge

John Allen, Sr. Solution Architect - Service Provider Business Development, F5 Networks

Robert Martin, Senior Principal Engineer, The Mitre Corporation and Industrial Internet Consortium

Rhonda Dervin, Director of IoT Verticals, ARM

John Crupi, VP Engineering Systems Architect, Greenwave

Jason Shepherd, Director IoT Strategy and Partnerships, Dell

Mike Troiano, VP IoT, AT&T

Content streams will be chaired by leading industry analysts and technology writers including



Mike Krell, IoT Analyst, Moor Insights & Analysis

Sam Lucero, Senior Principal Analyst, IHS Markit

Dilip Sarangan, Global Research Director, IoT & Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan

Chelsea Collier, Editor-At-Large, Smart Cities Connect and Founder, Digi.City

Monica Paolini, President, Senza Fili

Joe Madden, Principal Analyst, Mobile Experts

Sean Kinney, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News

Dan Meyer, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

Kelly Hell, Technology writer, RCR Wireless News

Martha DeGrasse, Technology writer, RCR Wireless News

View a complete list of speakers

