Wyldewood Cellars Attends Recent ECRM Trade Show

Wyldewood Cellars, a company based out of Kansas that has been marketing all-natural elderberry concentrate regionally in the Mid-west for 21 years, recently attended the annual January ECRM trade show in Hilton Head, SC.

Founded by Dr. John Brewer, his wife Beth, and his sister, Merry Bauman, Wyldewood Cellars Winery has been an award-winning winery for 22 years in Kansas. The company produces other non-alcoholic products the foremost being its highly regarded Elderberry Concentrate. The ECRM trade show gave the company a unique opportunity to meet with retail insiders to discuss marketing strategies for the product.

“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to attend this ECRM conference in South Carolina,” said Dr. Brewer. “We have had an outstanding response to our Elderberry Concentrate so far, and believe it has the potential to make a difference on a national scale. Our meetings with retail buyers at the trade show were productive, illuminating and exciting.”

Elderberry Concentrate should be added to any beverage to dilute its concentrated taste, or used as a partial substitute to lemon juice in any recipe. It is completely natural and free of pesticides, sugar and alcohol, and recently Kosher certified, and it has been a staple in the lives of health-conscious consumers across the country. Because the elderberries in the product have been so minimally processed, the concentrate is retains most of the natural fresh fruit properties.

ECRM events are unique in that they give companies a chance to have intimate meetings in closed sessions with retail buyers. Wyldewood Cellars had a chance to talk with these buyers about marketing strategies, product launches and other initiatives.

“We knew this meeting would be something special for our company, and it certainly delivered,” said Dr. Brewer. “We are looking forward to taking what we learned at the trade show and leveraging it in our operations moving forward.”

For more information about Wyldewood Cellars, visit http://www.wyldewoodcellars.com.