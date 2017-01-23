ADCS Clinics (“ADCS”) announced it has completed the acquisition of Dermatology Associates of Colorado owned by Leslie Capin, MD, James DeVito, MD, and Kimberly Maino, MD. Dermatology Associates of Colorado has four locations in Denver area: Aurora, Castle Rock, Englewood and Parker. ADCS is also acquiring Cara Mia Medical Spa which is owned by Dr. Capin.

Dr. Capin is the founder of Dermatology Associates of Colorado and has been practicing dermatology since 1986 in the Denver area. She is a board-certified dermatologist and received her dermatology training and medical education from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. Although Dr. Capin oversees and is medical director of Cara Mia Medical Day Spa, her true passion is general dermatology with a particular interest in rare skin disorders and the complex patient. Dr. Capin is also passionate about education, having started the nation’s first Dermatological Nurse Practitioner training program at Regis University. She has served on many boards and advisory councils over the years and is active in the Denver philanthropic community.

Dr. Capin has received numerous awards including “Top Doc” in Denver’s 5280 magazine, “Top Medical Day Spa” in 5280, Business Women of the Year in Healthcare by the Denver Business Journal and Top 100 Women Owned Businesses in The Denver Business Journal. She has also received a Presidential Citation from the American Academy of Dermatology. The Max Fund has recognized Dr. Capin with one of their “special awards”. Dr. Capin will be receiving the distinguished Humanitarian award from the Melanoma Research Foundation in April of this year.

Dr. Capin completed a two-year fellowship in Integrative Medicine in January 2015 under Dr. Andrew Weil from the University of Arizona. Dr. Capin has begun to incorporate what she has learned in her fellowship into her everyday practice and feels that she is able to offer her patients complementary and alternative treatments. She is the only Dermatologist in Colorado who has completed this fellowship. Her focus is on treating the “whole” patient, not “a disease”.

Dr. Capin lives in the town of Parker with her Million dollar dog, “Dr. Papidies”. Google Dr. Papidies to read about their story.

Dr. Matt Leavitt, Founder and CEO of ADCS, said, “It’s an honor to have Drs. Capin, DeVito, Maino and their team (Kevin Boyd MD, Maria Sheron MD, Lila Orr, FNP-C, Nicole Glischinsk, PA-C, Joseph Cari, PA-C, Denise Adams, RN, Maureen Dooley, RN, Geri Dellacroce, PMA and Ana Stearns, PMA) on board with us at ADCS. They are extremely talented providers who are well respected in the community and committed to the care of their patients. Dr. Capin will be staying as an employee of ADCS continuing to take care of all of her clinic and spa patients. Patients will continue to get the excellent state of the art care that they have always received.”

“This acquisition in Colorado continues to expand our presence in Denver Area and provide patients with better access to our doctors. We now have 17 clinics in the state and 9 in the Denver metropolitan area where will continue to provide superior patient care. ” said Dave Morell, President & COO of ADCS.

ADCS, founded in 1989 by Dr. Matt Leavitt, is a dermatology-focused practice with over 170 clinics in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wyoming providing clinical, cosmetic, surgical and pathology services. ADCS also provides billing and coding management services for almost 90 third-party dermatology practices across the nation under the Ameriderm™ trade name.

For more information, contact: Dave Morell, President & COO of ADCS, 407.875.2080 ext. 1244