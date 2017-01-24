Our goal is to create one railroad system, fueled by the data that vitalizes all partner solutions in order to unite the automotive universe and change it for the better,” says David Metter, President of AutoHook powered by Urban Science.

AutoHook has taken the first official step towards unifying quality data to improve sales attribution metrics and validate marketing initiatives for both dealers and manufacturers - while allowing preferred technology providers and agencies to simultaneously “ride the rails.”

“Our goal is to create one railroad system, fueled by the data that vitalizes all partner solutions in order to unite the automotive universe and change it for the better,” says David Metter, President of AutoHook powered by Urban Science. “In a world where everyone charges to be connected, we want to be the player to not charge so that we can connect stronger.”

Dealers typically have to pay a fee for vendors to integrate with other providers. AutoHook is opening their API for the purpose of sharing information for the benefit of all parties involved. Today’s dealerships fight a collective battle against two ongoing challenges that waste time, energy and money. The largest pain point being the overwhelming lack of access to accurate, timely sales data. The second problem is the disconnects, or holes in communication that form when two vendors don’t work properly together, thus creating cracks in the industry’s ability to attribute sales to a single source.

“There are a million different ways to drive traffic into a dealership, but there’s only one showroom. AutoHook has laid the redemption rails within thousands of dealerships across the country, serving multiple manufacturers and it’s time to open this up to further assist our dealer and OEM clients,” adds Metter.

Since 2011, AutoHook has served the industry by accurately driving and measuring showroom visits through their private test drive incentive platform. In 2015, AutoHook was acquired by Urban Science and has since had access to near real-time sales performance data, allowing them to provide the industry’s most reliable and up-to-date attribution metrics. Vendors will have free access to AutoHook’s API along with their showroom visit attribution reporting. In addition, they can utilize AutoHook’s unique code generation technology in order to track specific user behavior. Participants will also have the option to access AutoHook's unrivaled sales match validation data.

By providing free, open access to their API, AutoHook plans to create beneficial alliances that will improve conversion rates, lead generation, attributable showroom traffic, and performance reporting for all partners.

