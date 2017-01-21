China Oats Manufacturer Seamild Led by Pious Buddhist Owner Aiming at Continuous Business Expansion

Seamild, the largest manufacturer of oats in China, is now aiming at global business expansion, riding on the futuristic vision of its owner and founder. As Oat is recognized globally as one of the healthiest cereals, XieQingkui, the founder of Seamild, strongly recommends oat to everybody he knows personally as he believes it is a move to sow the seed of good karma. Buddhism spirit featuring benevolence and sacrifice are the guiding principles of the founder of Seamild who is a devout Buddhist.

Twenty years ago, XieQingkui got influenced by the Buddhist compassion that benefits all mortal beings, and chose oat as his lifelong career, dreaming of promoting public health and forming ties with all living beings through the quality oat food by Seamild, his oat business.

The power of faith enables Seamild to focus on oat health business for more than two decades. Seamild has already established long-term cooperation with CBH, a company with 80 years’ history, as well as many scientific institutions to form industry chain from breeding, planting to product research, with raw materials of oat imported from Australia and advanced oats processing equipment and facility imported from Europe. Their oatmeal manufacturing base, which is the largest in its kind, has already been built up on the southern and northern part of China.

With a global vision, in 2012, Seamild forged partnership with J.M. Smucker, a famous American company with a history of 116 years, and further moves forward for the broad-spectrum growth of the oat industry in China. To date, tens and thousands of families and hundreds of millions of customers in China have got a taste of Seamild’s quality and healthy oat food. Hence, XieQingkui is crowned as the father of oat in China.

Every year, XieQingkui visits four Buddhist holy mountains, absorbing the power of faith from the Buddhism spirits, wisdom, compassion, aspiration and practice, and consolidating Seamild’s oat dream to promote public health. As XieQingkui says, “Seamild resembles a farmer. Over the past 20 years, we only do one thing that is paying exclusive attention to healthy food made of oat. We are convinced that only devotion can promote the healthy oat industry to the best.”