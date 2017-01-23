Unified Data Across the Blood Center with PERFEQTA PERFEQTA will allow our team members to re-direct their attention from tracking paperwork, making calculations, repeating entries on forms and trending data to analyzing early warnings, thinking about root causes and maintain continuous improvement.

Oklahoma City based Sigma Blood Systems has established a relationship with Central Jersey Blood Center as the newest client for the firm’s PERFEQTA software and legacy product QC Manager 2.0.

Sigma Blood Systems CEO, Max Doleh, stated “We are pleased to work with the dynamic team at CJBC and thrilled that they have decided to implement PERFEQTA and QC Manager 2.0, with PERFEQTA launching across multiple departments within their organization. Having the ability to link together different areas of the business is key to their ongoing mission of saving lives.”

PERFEQTA is the world’s first fully flexible software for managing processes, procedures, and forms in any size business. The web-based platform gives users the ability to automate, track, and audit multiple processes throughout their business, all in a collaborative setting, complete with compliance standards that meet FDA guidance such as 21 CFR Part 11 for electronic records and eSignatures. With a fully integrated reporting dashboard that allows the user insight into data from any area of their operation, PERFEQTA provides vision into the business never before possible.

Central Jersey Blood Center has been in operation for more than 50 years and services 16 hospitals in the state. CJBC will look to compliment other software systems as well as unify data from their day to day operations by implementing PERFEQTA across multiple departments including Quality Assurance, Donor Services, Human Resources, and their core lab facilities. Central Jersey Blood Center joins The University of Texas – MD Anderson Cancer Center as an early adopter of Sigma’s PERFEQTA, where the SaaS based platform is currently being utilized for a number of automation, scheduling, and electronic data capturing initiatives.

“In today’s competitive environment, CJBC is focusing on creating value for its customers. PERFEQTA and QC Manager will allow our team members to re-direct their attention from tracking paperwork, making calculations, repeating entries on forms and trending data to analyzing early warnings, thinking about root causes and maintain continuous improvement”

As part of CJBC’s mission of “saving lives by providing safe, high-quality blood products and services to patients in need,” the organization is committed to adopting new technology that aids in the continuation of this mission. Technological advancements such as software automation, increased business intelligence through data analytics, and the progression toward paperless environments all aid in overall increases in operational efficiency. Products such as PERFEQTA, with its agile codeless application structure give key personnel within the operation the ability to implement change, contributing to the ISO principle of continual improvement. As a tool to help medical laboratories maintain and achieve the standards set forth by ISO:15189, PERFEQTA has been designed with this and other ISO standards in mind.