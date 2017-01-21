Line 6 Helix Native Guitarists worldwide use Helix to create inspiring guitar tones and push the bounds of their creativity. With Helix Native, guitarists and engineers can bring the same powerful tone creation workflow to their DAW of choice.

Line 6, Inc. introduced HelixTM in 2015 and since then it has rapidly become the best-selling professional level guitar processor in the world. Today Line 6 is introducing HelixTM Native, a world-class guitar processor that offers exactly the same authentic amp and effects modeling in a plug-in format. Helix Native allows guitarists and engineers to accurately recreate the dynamic sound and feel of vintage tube amps, cabs, mics, and effects in professional DAW environments and can now bring those exact tones to the stage by simply transferring their plug-in preset to their Helix hardware.

“Our 20-year legacy of modeling expertise has led us to create the highest level of realism ever available in a guitar plug-in,” said Marcus Ryle, President, Line 6. “Guitarists worldwide use Helix to create inspiring guitar tones and push the bounds of their creativity. With Helix Native, guitarists and engineers can bring the same powerful tone creation workflow to their DAW of choice.”

The breakthrough Line 6 HX modeling engine uses DSP processing to deliver precision and accuracy that haven’t been previously attainable from modeling plug-ins. Guitarists can recreate the dynamic feel of tube amplifiers and lush sonic footprint of classic effects pedals within the DAW environment, traditionally achievable through “re-amping.” Patches created in the Helix Native plug-in are compatible with physical Helix hardware, so guitarists can effortlessly take their Helix tones from studio to stage and back again. This workflow only serves to add flexibility and creative freedom for recording and live performance guitarists everywhere.

The Helix Native plug-in features broad DAW compatibility, offering 64-bit performance on AAX, AU and VST3 platforms. A clear, clean and informative UI provides a fast and intuitive tone editing workflow, and delivers a seamless experience with the Helix hardware editor. Like Helix hardware, the Helix Native plug-in supports 3rd party impulse responses (IRs), offering even greater flexibility.

Availability and Pricing

Helix Native will be available in spring, 2017. $399.00 MSRP with special pricing available in the Line 6 online store for owners of Helix, Helix Rack, or POD Farm.

A fully functional 15 day evaluation version will be available as well.

Learn more at http://www.line6.com/helix-native

# # # # #

About Line 6, Inc.

For two decades, Line 6 has created products that empower modern musicians to create, perform and record in ways they never thought possible. Line 6 products are feature-rich, easy to use, and leverage groundbreaking digital technology that inspires musicians to achieve their full creative potential. With a long history of firsts, Line 6 has a proven track record of creating category-defining products—from the first modeling amplifier to the POD® multi-effects device, Spider® amps, Variax® guitars, Relay® digital wireless, AMPLIFi® amplifiers, and more. Recently, the Line 6 HelixTM guitar processor has received numerous accolades and awards, including the Guitar World “Platinum Award”, the Premier Guitar “Premier Gear Award”, and the Guitar Player

“Editor's Pick” and “Hall of Fame” awards. In 2016 Line 6 celebrated their 20th anniversary of industry-leading innovation and remarkable growth. For more information, visit line6.com.

Contact: Line 6, Inc.

press(at)line6(dot)com