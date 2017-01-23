The AxioMed Freedom Total Disc Replacement We’re excited to be presenting the benefits of AxioMed’s viscoelastic technology and host a hands-on workshop for surgeons to experience the simplicity of the surgical technique.

AxioMed will be presenting its viscoelastic cervical and lumbar disc replacement at the Caribbean Neurosciences Symposium (CANS) annual meeting in Montego Bay, Jamaica from January 26-28th. “We’re excited to be presenting the benefits of AxioMed’s viscoelastic technology and host a hands-on workshop for surgeons to experience the simplicity of the surgical technique,” said Jake Lubinski, President of AxioMed.

Demand for the AxioMed cervical and lumbar disc is growing in Australia and Europe. The annual CANS meeting comes at an important time for AxioMed as the company begins production of the viscoelastic Freedom cervical and lumbar discs in a new state-of-the-art cleanroom facility in Woburn, Massachusetts. AxioMed received CE mark in 2009 and is the only truly viscoelastic next-generation disc replacement to restore height, cushioning, stability, and lordosis.

About AxioMed

Founded in 2001, AxioMed (http://www.axiomed.com/) began its journey of exhaustively proving the Freedom® Disc through clinical studies in the USA and Europe, research, development and testing. In 2014, KICVentures recognized the disc’s enormous potential and acquired the company into their healthcare portfolio. AxioMed owns an exclusive viscoelastic material license on its proprietary Freedom Disc technology.