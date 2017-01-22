The city is home to extraordinary growth, hi-tech enterprises, private equity and hedge funds, and successful entrepreneurs—we’re excited to be a part of it.

Fullenweider Wilhite, a premier Texas family law firm, is proud to announce that it has just opened an Austin office. The new location is downtown at 1100 Guadalupe St., Austin, Texas 78701.

The firm’s Austin location will initially be led by partner Randall Wilhite, who in 2008 joined forces with family law legend Donn C. Fullenweider. The firm’s Houston office, located in the city’s upscale Galleria neighborhood, has grown to include 11 attorneys and over 20 staff.

“Austin has been an attractive market to us for many years, and we're fortunate to have a significant and growing client-base located there," said Partner, Randall Wilhite. "The city is home to extraordinary growth, hi-tech enterprises, private equity and hedge funds, and successful entrepreneurs—we’re excited to be a part of it.”

Having graduated from the University of Texas in Austin, and serving as an Adjunct Professor of Law at UT for over a decade, Mr. Wilhite already has strong ties within the city. He has handled numerous cases at the Travis County Courthouse and has mediated over 150 cases in the Greater Austin area over the past several years.

“With having spent so much time in Austin, we believe we already have the foothold necessary to successfully expand our law firm’s practice into the Central Texas area,” said Wilhite. “I won’t be going it alone; Grady Reiff and Stephen Post, two of our top-notch associates, will help me get our new office up and running by commuting back and forth from Houston.”

Fullenweider Wilhite is on the 2017 “Best Law Firms” rankings by U.S. News & World Report, and has six attorneys listed in the 2016-Edition of Best Lawyers in Family Law.

About the law firm of Fullenweider Wilhite

The family law firm of Fullenweider Wilhite serves the legal needs of men, women, and children throughout Texas. All five partners and key associates are Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. With a highly-accomplished team of attorneys and more than two centuries of combined experience, clients are frequently high-net-worth individuals seeking superior legal advice and representation in all family law matters. For more information, please visit http://www.Fullenweider.com