This year we are thrilled to be joining Microsoft at their booth on the exhibition floor and show how we leverage Microsoft products and our own CRM consulting expertise to deliver exceptional value.

PowerObjects, an HCL Company is proud to participate in the Microsoft booth at the 2017 HIMSS Conference and Exhibition from February 18-23 in Orlando, FL. This leading healthcare conference brings together 40,000 people from around the world connected to the industry, including IT professionals, clinicians, administrators, and vendors.

“HIMSS is an excellent platform to showcase our CRM healthcare solutions to those who can stand to benefit the most,” says Steve Thompson, VP of Sales at PowerObjects. “This year we are thrilled to be joining Microsoft at their booth on the exhibition floor and show how we leverage Microsoft products and our own CRM consulting expertise to deliver exceptional value.”

PowerObjects’ experience delivering CRM solutions to healthcare organizations includes successful rollouts for HealthPartners, Indiana University Health Physicians, and many more. HIMSS attendees will be able to visit with PowerObjects staff and learn about solutions like these, developed for organizations similar to their own.

“This is an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn from and talk with the folks at both Microsoft and PowerObjects, and discover new solutions to common healthcare industry challenges,” says Thompson. “We are looking forward to making a big impact and touching a lot of people at this year’s event.”

Those who are interested can learn more about and register for HIMSS 2017 here.

About PowerObjects, an HCL Company

PowerObjects, an HCL Company, is a leader in delivering Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Winner of the 2015 Microsoft Dynamics CRM Cloud Partner of the Year, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of CRM experts that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.