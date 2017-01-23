PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, the nation’s 26th largest accounting and advisory firm, announced today that John J. Nelson, a senior accountant at the Firm, will participate in the 40th Annual "Empire State Building Run Up" on Feb. 1 on behalf of Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley. Over 200 runners will race up 1,576 steps, a vertical distance equal to about a fifth of a mile, to reach the iconic building’s famed observatory tower.

“It’s an honor to be participating in this marquee tower race on behalf of Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley,” said Nelson. “At PKF O’Connor Davies, giving back is baked into our culture -- it’s fundamental to who we are as a firm. Every pledge we earn in support of the important work of Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley is going to push me to get up those stairs faster.”

Both Nelson and PKF O’Connor Davies are longtime supporters of the organization’s efforts. Nelson has helped to raise thousands of dollars as a participant in the Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley Annual "5K Walk/Run for Wishes." The Firm regularly contributes to the chapter and made the initial contribution to Nelson’s pledge drive for the "Empire State Building Run Up."

“On behalf of our Wish kids and their families, we thank John Nelson and PKF O’Connor Davies for their continued commitment to our special mission,” said Thomas J. Conklin, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley. “For each and every step he takes toward reaching the goal, he will be making a difference in the lives of the Wish Kids and their families.”

Pledges can be made in support of Make-A-Wish® on John’s fundraising page.

About PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP

PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP is a full service Certified Public Accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, nine offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland, and more than 600 professionals, led by over 100 partners, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services.

PKF O’Connor Davies is ranked number 26 in Accounting Today’s 2016 “Top 100 Firms” list and the Firm is also recognized as a “Leader in Audit and Accounting,” a “Pacesetter in Growth” and one of the “Top Firms in the Mid-Atlantic.” PKF O’Connor Davies is ranked number 29 in INSIDE Public Accounting’s 2015 “Top 100 Firms” list and recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fastest-Growing Firms." In 2016, PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America, and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey. The Firm is the 11th largest accounting firm in the New York Metropolitan area, according to Crain’s New York Business, and was named the 10th top accounting firm in New Jersey according to NJBiz’s 2016 rankings.

By consistently delivering proactive, thorough and efficient service, PKF O'Connor Davies has built long-lasting, valuable relationships with its clients. Partners are intimately involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness. The Firm’s seasoned professional staff members employ a team approach to all engagements to provide clients with the utmost quality and timely services aimed at helping them succeed. Continuity of staffing and attention to detail in all client engagements make the Firm stand out among its competitors.

PKF O’Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting and business advisory services in 440 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O’Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today’s ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.

About Make-A-Wish ® Hudson Valley

Make-A-Wish® grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. The wish experience is a community effort involving volunteers, staff, donors and medical professionals working in tandem to make each wish come true. Since its inception in 1986, the Hudson Valley Chapter has granted wishes to over 2,500 children in the community it serves. The Chapter’s territory spans eight counties of the Hudson Valley, including Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. The Chapter is a proud participant of the Better Business Bureau Charity Seal Program, which indicates that the organization has met the 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. Additionally, a recent independent audit of the chapter reported that 80% of all funds raised goes to program services. For more information about the Hudson Valley Chapter visit http://www.hudson.wish.org.