UHY Advisors Appoints Six New Managing Directors

UHY Advisors, Inc. (“UHY Advisors”), one of the nation’s fastest growing professional services firms, announces the appointment of six new managing directors: Cynthia Hannafey, Stacey Massa, Pamela May, Keith Moore, Marian Shaw and Paul Truber.

“We are very excited to welcome these outstanding individuals as our newest managing directors. They epitomize the opportunity we present to all of our employees to take their career to the next level- both from a technical and quality perspective," said Anthony Frabotta, UHY Advisors’ chief executive officer and chairman of the board. “In addition, the fact that a significant portion of our newest leaders are participants in our WISE initiative (Women Invested in Success and Excellence) is a trend that is likely to continue. UHY’s ongoing growth demands that we continue to lead and build not only the WISE group, but create opportunities for all of our associates.”

Richard David, chief operating officer of UHY Advisors, adds: “We are excited to see the ranks of our managing directors expand through the addition of these talented professionals. They have proven their commitment to quality client service and have impeccable technical and business skills. These future leaders are to be congratulated on reaching this significant career milestone.”

Cynthia Hannafey is a managing director of UHY Advisors GA, Inc. As a leader of the firm’s management and technology consulting practice, she excels in the aggressive execution of projects that impact a client’s internal operations. Ms. Hannafey provides strategic planning and visioning services, portfolio, program and project management (P3M); digital transformation services; shared service implementation and optimization, post-merger integration, and operational and financial process optimization services to her clients. She is a results focused executive with more than 20 years of experience in analyzing existing operations and implementing the strategies, processes and technologies to address enterprise-wide challenges. Ms. Hannafey received her B.S. in Accounting from the University of South Florida and M.B.A. from Kennesaw State University, Michael Coles School of Business. She is a licensed CPA in the state of Georgia and a Project Management Professional®.

Stacey Massa is a managing director of UHY Advisors MO, Inc., partner of UHY LLP and leading member of the firm’s national manufacturing group. She is the head of the audit and assurance department for the Missouri practice. Ms. Massa oversees and provides financial expertise in a variety of audit, business acquisitions/dispositions, efficiency reviews and financial reporting engagements. She is the audit lead on a variety of clients with complex organizational structures and international operations. Her leadership extends to her involvement in the National Tooling & Machining Association and as an accounting advisory board member of her alma mater, UMSL. She received her B.S. in Accounting and Finance from the University of Missouri St. Louis and is a licensed CPA in the state of Missouri. Ms. Massa has been a member of the firm and its predecessors since 1996.

Pamela May is a managing director of UHY Advisors MI, Inc. and partner of UHY LLP. Ms. May is responsible for delivering tax and attest services to a diverse client base in the manufacturing, real estate,

wholesale distribution and professional service industries. She has extensive knowledge in corporate and partnership tax planning, compliance and research. Ms. May advises clients on how to maximize profit and limit taxes through proper planning. She received her B.A. in Accounting and an M.S. in Taxation from Walsh College, and is a licensed CPA in the state of Michigan. Ms. May serves as a finance committee chairman for the Macomb County Chamber of Commerce, Macomb County Foundation and Macomb County Advocacy for Business. She has been with the firm and its predecessors since 1997.

Keith Moore is a managing director of UHY Advisors MI, Inc., partner of UHY LLP and leading member of the firm’s industry group servicing petroleum marketers. He assists companies with developing and implementing strategic plans to improve operations, protect assets and increase profitability. Mr. Moore has consulted on numerous business transactions providing buy side and sell side advisory, business expansion transactions, due diligence, financial analysis, profitability and cost cutting analysis, tax strategies, IRS and state tax audits, and financing. He received his B.S. in Accounting from Wayne State University and is a licensed CPA in the states of Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan. He is also a British Standards Institute ISO/QS9000 Certified Auditor. Mr. Moore has been with the firm and its predecessors since 1990.

Marian Shaw is a managing director of UHY Advisors NY, Inc. and partner of UHY LLP. She has diversified audit and tax experience in managing the functions of federal, international and state income tax compliance, tax audits, ASC 740 tax provisions, tax research and planning strategies. Ms. Shaw serves a variety of entities including US multinational companies with foreign subsidiaries and foreign companies doing business in the US. She received her B.A. in Accounting from City University of New York at Bernard M. Baruch College and is a licensed CPA in the state of New York. She has been a member of the firm and its predecessors since 1998.

Paul Truber is a managing director of UHY Advisors MO, Inc. and partner of UHY LLP. As a leader of Missouri’s tax practice, he has become a trusted source to his clients for tax planning, research, consulting and compliance. Mr. Truber has taken on various thought leadership roles including leading the implementation of tax regulations and presenting the annual tax update at the firm’s executive briefing series. He received his B.S. in Accounting from Lindenwood University and is a licensed CPA in the state of Missouri. Mr. Truber has been a member of the firm and its predecessors since 1999.

